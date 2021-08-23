People who knew Caleb Reimer, Ronin Sharma and Parker Magnuson left notes, hockey sticks and flowers at a makeshift memorial Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Support offered after tragic Surrey collision kills three hockey-playing teens

Surrey RCMP’s neighbourhood support team will be at Fraser Heights Recreation Centre

The community is coming together to support one another after a tragic collision killed three Surrey teens early Saturday morning.

From 2-4 p.m. Monday (Aug. 23), Surrey RCMP’s Neighbourhood Incident Response Support Team (NIRST) is to host an “outreach session” at Fraser Heights Recreation Centre to support friends, family and teammates of Caleb Reimer, 16, Ronin Sharma, 16, and Parker Magnuson, 17.

The boys, all Delta Hockey Academy players who’d made the leap to junior hockey, died after the vehicle they were travelling in struck a tree on the 16000-block of 104 Avenue at 2:47 a.m.

Surrey RCMP Sgt. Elenore Sturko said school resource officers, traffic officers and victim services will be available at Fraser Heights Recreation Centre to take questions, support the public and provide referrals.

“We invite the public to come, to gather there and be in support of one another as well as receiving support and referrals from police,” Sturko said. “We’re going to be able to, hopefully, provide some answers if people have questions.”

Police have not yet said what factors contributed to the collision. Sturko said police are still waiting for forensic reports and reports from RCMP’s collision specialists before updating the public on how the collision occurred.

Once the reports come in, Sturko said, police will speak to the families involved prior to a public statement.

“We want to make sure that the families first and foremost have an opportunity to have that,” she said, adding that more information could be coming in the next few days.

GoFundMe

A group of friends started a GoFundMe page on Sunday to help cover funeral costs and expenses for the three boys.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, the GoFundMe had raised more than $21,000, with more than 240 people making a contribution.

“Please continue to pray, send condolences, and wrap your arms around the three families as they struggle to deal with a loss so great,” a message on the page read.


