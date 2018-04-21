Staff clean up debris and garbage leftf after Friday’s 4-20 celebration in Sunset Beach Park. (Vancouver Park Board)

Sunset Beach Park to close for 10 weeks to repair damage from 4-20 event

Vancouver Parks Board said a fence will be placed around the damaged field for ‘major rehabilitation’

Portions of Sunset Beach Park will be closed for about 10 weeks due to damage caused by Friday’s 4-20 pot celebration, Vancouver Parks Board estimates.

The annual 4-20 event, which included more than 140 weed booths, a concert stage and food vendors, gathered about 40,000 people, according to Vancouver police.

WATCH: What do weed smokers want from B.C.’s legislation?

Despite turf-protecting panels, grass at Sunset Beach Park appears damaged from 4-20 event. (Vancouver Park Board)

With no approved permits, organizers said ahead of Friday’s event they’d be placing down turf-protecting protectors, after paying about $7,000 in field repairs after last year’s event.

Pot activist and 4-20 organizer Dana Larsen took to social media as weather turned soggy in the afternoon, suggesting the protection methods were working. Larsen said he stayed to clean up the park until about 2 a.m.

In a statement Saturday, the board said a fence will be erected around the closed portions of the field while it goes under “major rehabilitation.”

