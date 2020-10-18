Sunday ferry breakdown means cancelled sailings to and from Tsawwassen

Queen of Alberni out of commission for the rest of the day

A Sunday morning breakdown means the Queen of Alberni won’t sail today.

BC Ferries advised in a service notice Sunday, Oct. 18, that the vessel is “experiencing a problem with the controllable pitch propellor.”

The scheduled 12:45 p.m., 5:45 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. sailings from Nanaimo’s Duke Point have been cancelled, as have the 10:15 a.m., 3:15 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. sailings from Tsawwassen.

“We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of these cancellations,” noted BC Ferries.

