Hot weather is expected in the Lower Mainland over the weekend.

Summer’s 1st hot stretch coming to Lower Mainland, warns Environment Canada

Low 30s over weekend, says special weather statement

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Lower Mainland as the first stretch of summer heat rolls into the region over the weekend.

From Friday through Tuesday, daytime highs are expected to rise into the low 30 degrees, with overnight lows in the mid-teens, according to the June 22 statement.

On Friday, June 24, inland temperatures will hit the high 20s, before hitting the low 30s until June 28, when it’s expected to cool off as an unsettled airmass pushes onshore.

These temperatures increase the risk of heat-related sickness, warns Environment Canada, but bodies of water in the region are still cool enough to pose a hypothermia risk if exposed for long enough.

The heat also increases the snowmelt, potentially leading to increased stream flows and run-off, the statement says.

“Please refer to the British Columbia River Forecast Centre and Avalanche Canada for local messaging.”

Environment Canada weather

Previous story
Ancient Vancouver Island fish bones may hold lessons for adapting to climate change

Just Posted

Hot weather is expected in the Lower Mainland over the weekend.
Summer’s 1st hot stretch coming to Lower Mainland, warns Environment Canada

Deb Jack, of Surrey Environmental Partners, stands in front of a Sequoia near city hall. Jack says she wonders where the Safe Surrey Coalition’s petition to save the tree will be submitted, considering it’s the SSC majority on council that makes development decisions. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Petition to save Surrey tree raises eyebrows

Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing David Eby (left) meets with residents of Chorus and potential residents of Harmony. (Contributed photo)
B.C. housing minister Eby supports UNITI’s Harmony plan

Heppell’s Farm facility on 184 Street, just north of 48 Avenue, in South Surrey. The farm has started a petition to protect its land near 192 Street and 36 Avenue, which it leases from the federal government. (Google Streetview image)
Petition launched to save Surrey farm from being developed for industrial use