Border crossings across Lower Mainland seeing lengthy delays

Sumas, Peace Arch and Surrey-Blaine border crossings seeing long wait times

Drivers heading for the Sumas border crossing will be jammed up for a second day running as expected wait times are well over an hour.

Highway 11 is once again backed up all the way to Highway 1 with an estimated wait time at a whopping two hours, as of Saturday at noon, according to ezbordercrossing.com. The Nexus lane remains closed.

People planning to cross into the U.S. today should consider taking the Aldergrove Crossing as delays are significantly shorter.

Meanwhile, the Peace Arch border crossing is seeing a roughly 90 minutes delay. The Blaine border crossing, along Highway 15, is nearing two hours.

Yesterday the delay was thought to have been due to the Toronto Blue Jays series against the Seattle Mariners. The teams play again today at 6 p.m., and again Sunday at 1:16 p.m.

READ MORE : Hour long waits for the Sumas border crossing

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Two men injured in north Surrey shooting

Just Posted

UPDATE: Two men injured in north Surrey shooting

Police say the incident was targeted, may be linked to drug activity

White Rock RCMP seeking information about Aug. 16 assault

Man in 60s was injured around same time Paul Prestbakmo was stabbed to death

Cloverdale Antique and Collectible Show moves to Shannon Hall, Alice Mackay buildings

The show will be held in two buildings at the fairgrounds on Oct. 12

New recovery house rules, increased funding aim to prevent overdose tragedy

Changes ‘speak to issues’ highlighted by death of South Surrey’s Zachary Plett

Cloverdale DebuTheatre play heading to Vancouver Fringe Festival

Legoland will run through September at the Cultch as part of Dramatic Works Series

Trudeau to meet with U.K. and Japanese prime ministers ahead of G7 summit

French President Emmanuel Macron, this year’s G7 host, has little expectations of a unified front from the leaders

Border crossings across Lower Mainland seeing lengthy delays

Sumas, Peace Arch and Surrey-Blaine border crossings seeing long wait times

Thousands cycle to conquer cancer

The 11th annual Ride to Conquer Cancer took place Saturday morning, Aug. 24 in Surrey, B.C.

PHOTOS: Brazil military begins operations to fight Amazon fires

Amazon fires have become a global issue, escalating tensions between Brazil and European countries

Racist confrontation in Richmond parking lot caught on camera

Woman can be heard yelling racial slurs, swear words at woman in apparent parking dispute

Groups ready campaign to help young voters identify ‘fake news’ in election

The media literacy campaign to focus on identifying misinformation and suspicious sources online

Big rally in northern B.C. draws attention to continuing lumber crisis

Mayor Joan Atkinson says about 400 workers have been directly affected by the closure of the Canfor mill

Orangeville Northmen take Minto Cup at Langley Events Centre

Swept best-of-five series 3-0 over Victoria Shamrocks

Expanded support to help B.C. youth from care attend university still falling short

Inadequate support, limited awareness and eligibility restrictions some of the existing challenges

Most Read