The red fabric suitcase to the right contained the ashes of Aliah McEvoy’s dad. The suitcase was taken from a Wellington Avenue apartment building, and she is offering a cash reward for the return of the ashes. (submitted photos)

The red fabric suitcase to the right contained the ashes of Aliah McEvoy’s dad. The suitcase was taken from a Wellington Avenue apartment building, and she is offering a cash reward for the return of the ashes. (submitted photos)

Suitcase stolen from Chilliwack apartment building held ashes of Kelowna woman’s father

Aliah McEvoy is offering a cash reward and no questions asked for the return of an urn

A young women received a heartbreaking welcome to B.C. when Chilliwack thieves stole something of immense sentimental value.

Aliah McEvoy has just moved west from Ontario, and before settling in to her new home in Kelowna, she stayed with her mom for a few days at an apartment building on Wellington Avenue. Last Friday morning (May 28), she took a large dark red suitcase and loaded it into a truck in a supposedly locked garage.

When she came back a half hour later, it was gone. Among clothing, jewelry and other things, the suitcase carried the ashes of her father, who died last year.

“He was my favourite person in the world and I just want him back with me as I try and start a new life,” she said. “I can replace all of my clothes and items, but I can’t replace that.”

Earlier that morning, McEvoy noticed one of the glass panels at the front door of the apartment building had been smashed, and she suspects that the thief was already in the building, waiting for something to steal. Whoever it was also took a bicycle (silver Norco), work tools, camping gear and a wallet.

“Nothing in my bag has a lot of value to anyone, except sentimental value to me and my family,” McEvoy said. “If anyone sees a large dark red suitcase, please at the least just give me back his ashes. The suitcase has a black pull handle, and is fabric, not hard shell. If anyone has any information we’d really appreciate if they contacted us. There is a cash reward for anyone that brings the stuff back, no questions asked.”

McEvoy can be reached by email at aliahrsm@hotmail.com.

RELATED: Chilliwack shop hit by thieves in early morning smash and grab

RELATED: Chilliwack RCMP nab two alleged thieves targeting bait vehicle

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@theprogress.com
Like us on

chilliwacktheft

Previous story
Rare white raven, 2 orphaned bear cubs nursed back to health at B.C. wildlife rescue centre
Next story
National Doughnut Day: Tim Hortons’ giving out free ones today

Just Posted

Surrey resident Bernie Grempel was last seen May 14. (submitted photos)
Family offers $20K reward to find missing Surrey man Bernie Grempel

The Guildford-area resident was last seen May 14

Rita of Cascia. Image wikipedia/public domain
ZYTARUK: Former Surrey mayor lobbying council to adopt a patron saint for the city

Bob Bose is lobbying council to adopt as our own Sta Rita of Cascia, an Augustinian nun who died in Italy 564 years ago

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
B.C.’s relaxed hardhat rules aim to include more turban-wearing workers on job sites

WorkSafeBC change ‘will allow more Sikhs to come to work without having to compromise religious beliefs’

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
‘Red Sneakers’ for contest-winning musician on Surrey’s Canada Day livestream

Ashley Pater says she’s excited to be back on City of Surrey Canada Day stage for third year in a row

(Delta Police Department/Twitter photo)
Delta police hand out over 600 tickets during road safety week

14 tickets for impaired driving, 4 drivers charged in week-long focus on driver education, awareness

A group of Coquitlam golfers was interrupted on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, by a black bear who bit a player's ball and tossed it back towards the group. (Screen grab/Mark Pettie)
VIDEO: ‘Seriously annoyed’ black bear tosses ball, interrupts B.C. golfers

‘If the bears are chasing golf balls at least they are not chasing golfers,’ says Sgt. Todd Hunter, a B.C. conservation officer

FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump arrives on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington. Facebook says, on Friday, June 4, it will suspend Trump’s accounts for two years following its finding that he stoked violence ahead of the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection. Facebook also plans to end a contentious policy championed by CEO Mark Zuckerberg that automatically exempted politicians from certain moderation rules on its site. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Facebook suspends Trump for 2 years, then will reassess

The former president called Facebook’s decision ‘an insult’

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Shaelene Keeler Bell’s body was found on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 after she had been missing for more than four months. (Facebook)
Body of missing Chilliwack mom, 23, found after going missing 4 months ago

Shaelene Bell’s body found more than four months after she went missing in Chilliwack

Flooding is shown on a highway near Duncan, B.C., on Sunday, January 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Evacuations in northwest B.C., flood warnings, watches issued as rivers swell

Flood warnings for sections of the Skeena, Stikine and Tuya rivers, flood watches for several others

On June 4, customers will be able to receive a free doughnut of their choice with the purchase of a beverage through its app. (Instagram/Tim Hortons)
National Doughnut Day: Tim Hortons’ giving out free ones today

The origins of the occasion can be traced back to a group of volunteers during the First World War

McMillan moved from Port Coquitlam two years ago so her family could have the space to start a hobby farm with goats, chickens, and a turkey. (Special to The News)
Lower Mainland woman upset at anonymous complaint about her ‘drama queen’ goats

Rhiannon McMillan received a note threatening to call SPCA about loud animals

The Fraser Valley Bandits have signed players Brandon Gilbeck (left) and Alex Campbell for the 2021 CEBL season. (Submitted)
Fraser Valley Bandits sign pair of talents

Abbotsford-based professional basketball team adds Brandon Gilbeck and Alex Campbell

Most Read