General manager Cody O’Neil at Sky Zone in Surrey when the trampoline park opened in January 2016. (File photo)

Sudden closure of Surrey trampoline park causes party planners to flip out

Business has operated in building near Pattullo Bridge since early 2016

Surrey’s Sky Zone trampoline park closed suddenly and without advance notice on Friday, and those who booked parties there aren’t happy about it.

“We are closed until further notice,” business operators said on their Facebook page Friday afternoon. “We are so sorry about the huge inconvenience we are causing. As soon as we know more we will post again.”

The 26,000-square-foot indoor trampoline park opened in early 2016 at 11125 124th St., near Pattullo Bridge, as the 109th facility in the Sky Zone franchise. The franchise owner was named as Morey Chaplick, and Cody O’Neil was the general manager when the facility opened.

On Friday, a “Notice to Quit” posted on the front door of the business said, “the landlord has terminated the lease effective January 25, 2019, and by this notice the Landlord requires the Tenant and any others in occupation to quit and deliver up vacant possessions of the Premises to the Landlord immediately.”

The notice was posted by Consolidated Civil Enforcement BC Inc., a Burnaby-based company that provides “comprehensive civil enforcement and bailiff services.”

In the comments section under Sky Zone Surrey’s Facebook post Friday, those who frequent the trampoline park were not amused by the sudden closure.

“I have a very upset birthday boy who was suppose to have his party here today at 130 yet got no calls or email to let us know,” posted Amy Vink. “Everyone for the birthday showed up to find out it was closed. I gave money for this birthday party and I better get that back as now I have to figure out what to do for my sons birthday and with all this kids who was excepting to play here today.”

READ MORE: Richmond trampoline park sued in death of B.C. dad

READ MORE: Boy’s service dog bounced from Langley trampoline park

“This is really disappointing,” Stephen Boyd posted. “I’ve met the owner many times and he is a great guy. He provided free visits for many of the school districts low income schools to visit the trampoline park. Hopefully it reopens but it doesn’t look good.”

“My sons birthday party was booked for tomorrow. What’s gonna happen now,” posted Ari Narayan Prasad.

Wrote Arlene Stewart-Irvine: “I also have a party booked, Sunday at 1pm. I have left a voice message on the event line and emailed back to my confirmation as well. Help?”

