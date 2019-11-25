Subzero temperatures coming to Lower Mainland

Environment Canada predicts the air will drop to -5 and -10 C

A rush of Arctic air is coming to the Lower Mainland.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement on Monday afternoon for people living in Hope all the way through to Vancouver’s North Shore.

The mercury will start to drop on Tuesday, with the Arctic winds hitting the coast by Wednesday night. As the week goes on, temperatures, with the wind chill, will slide down to -5 to -10 C.

The department recommends people spending a lot of time outside to dress in layers, with a wind-resistant outer layer, and for drivers to make sure they have a winter emergency kit with blankets, extra clothes and boots in their cars.

