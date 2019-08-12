A map on BC Hydro’s website shows areas affected by recent power outages. (www.bchydro.com screenshot)

‘Substation faults’ at root of South Surrey outages: BC Hydro

Approximately 16,000 affected by intermittent power loss

BC Hydro says “substation faults” are to blame for outages that left thousands of South Surrey residents without power for random periods of time over the weekend.

According to an update posted to the utility’s website Monday morning, repeated outages experienced by some customers were due to faults at the substation located near 152 Street and 32 Avenue.

“Crews have been working on isolating the problems and we are transferring circuits that supply these customers to other nearby substations in order to minimize the impact over the next few days,” the statement explains.

According to a list of restored outages, more than 16,000 customers were affected by intermittent power loss on Aug. 10 and Aug. 11, in areas including Rosemary Heights and south of the Semiahmoo Trail.

The biggest pocket of customers were in an area bounded by 176 Street, 32A Avenue, 20 Avenue and 152 Street. The outages lasted between 10 minutes and three hours.

Wildlife bear rehab centre runs out of room
Watchdog investigates fatal police-involved shooting in Maple Ridge

