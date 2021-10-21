‘Substantial’ amount of cash found in box of donated clothing: Surrey RCMP

Police said the thrift store employee believes the items were donated in the summer

Surrey RCMP is looking for the rightful owners of a “substantial” amount of cash that was found in a box of donated clothing.

On Sept. 10, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn, the money was found in a box of clothing that had been donated to a thrift store in the 10600-block of King George Boulevard.

Munn said an employee found the cash and “suspected it was inadvertently donated, so they turned it into police.”

The employee believed the box of clothing was likely donated between July 1 and 15, notes the release.

Police said if you can identify the amount of cash, the denominations of the bills and what the money was stored in, contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

surrey rcmp