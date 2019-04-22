There is an application before council to divide this lot along 172 Street into two lots, each of which would have one house and potentially suites. (Google Maps)

Subdivision, townhome proposals for Cloverdale neighbourhood move forward

Cloverdale Community Assocation opposes subdivision, agrees with BIA’s support of townhomes

The president of the Cloverdale Community Association raised school overcrowding concerns at a public hearing last Monday night (April 15), in response to two development applications being considered in the Cloverdale town centre.

The CCA is opposed to a proposal to divide a lot into two housing units, but in support of a proposal to build 10 townhomes on two lots about 500 metres away.

The first development proposes to split a single-home lot at 5738 172 Street into two lots, both 50 feet across.

At the public hearing on Monday evening, CCA president Mike Bola spoke to council to ask them to “wait for infrastructure to catch up in the area.”

“We’re not supporting this particular project only because we don’t think it’s the right time,” he said.

The catchment schools for the development project are George Greenaway Elementary and Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary, and according to the city report, one student is projected to be added to each school as a result of the development.

Many of the houses in the area near the school “have multiple suites,” so while the Cloverdale Community Association has supported development in the area in the past, this project would put an additional, unneeded strain on local schools, roads and amenities, Bola said.

The two applications that the Cloverdale Community Association weighed in on during Monday night's public hearing are within 500 metres of one another. The application on 58 Avenue received the association's support. The application on 172 Street did not.
The two applications that the Cloverdale Community Association weighed in on during Monday night’s public hearing are within 500 metres of one another. The application on 58 Avenue received the association’s support. The application on 172 Street did not.

Google Maps

The second development is just around the corner. The developer is proposing to build 10 townhouse units on two vacant lots at 17394 and 17414 58 Avenue.

Two three-storey buildings would be built, each with five townhouse units. The three-bedroom units will all have about 1,500 sq. ft. of space and side-by-side double garages.

The applicant is requesting about a dozen setback variances for each of the two buildings. There will be no indoor amenity space provided, which is contrary to city requirements for a townhouse project of this size. Instead, the developer will be required to pay a $15,000 fee to the department of parks, recreation and culture.

According to the city report, the development is projected to add three students to George Greenaway and one student to Lord Tweedsmuir.

Bola said the community association would defer to the Cloverdale Business Improvement Association’s decision on the development, as it “falls under Cloverdale Town Centre [Plan].”

The Cloverdale BIA wrote in support of the application as the development is within about a five-minute walk from the commercial core of the town centre.

“Had [the townhouse] project not been under the Cloverdale Town Centre, we would not be supporting it due to the fact that the schools are being overcrowded right now,” said Bola.

As of now, the proposal to subdivide a lot in two on 172 Street falls just outside of the “Town Centre.” It will, however, be included in the new Cloverdale Town Centre Plan, which is in the final draft stages and is expected to be presented to city council in the fall.

Both applications passed third reading at council.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Ten townhouse units are proposed for two vacant lots at the corner of 58 Avenue and 174 Street. (City of Surrey)

Ten townhouse units are proposed for two vacant lots at the corner of 58 Avenue and 174 Street. (Google Maps)

Previous story
Surrey prayer vigil planned to honour hundreds killed in Sri Lanka bombings

Just Posted

Subdivision, townhome proposals for Cloverdale neighbourhood move forward

Cloverdale Community Assocation opposes subdivision, agrees with BIA’s support of townhomes

‘We’re devastated’: Reminders of lost son stolen from Cloverdale family on Easter Sunday

For the second time in a year, several garden ornaments stolen from family’s front garden

Surrey prayer vigil planned to honour hundreds killed in Sri Lanka bombings

The event is set for 6:30 p.m. Monday night at Holland Park

Senior swimmer leads White Rock Wave with world record at provincial championships

Betty Brussel, 95, sets new world mark in 200-m breaststroke at Victoria meet

Gas prices in Metro Vancouver hit 172.9 cents a litre

And one analyst expects it to only go higher this week

Sri Lanka invokes war-time military powers after nearly 300 killed in Easter bombings

Sri Lanka’s minister of tourism says 39 foreign tourists were killed in the Easter Sunday attacks

Chilliwack library hosting Star Wars-themed escape room

Participants asked to summon the force for week-long attraction

Trudeau to be portrayed on ‘Simpsons’ episode

Toronto journalist who’s posted videos of himself doing impressions of the PM voiced him for the show

Elizabeth May’s wedding dress a ‘walk through a garden’ on Earth Day

Green Party leader set to get married in Victoria

5 to start your day

Gas prices soar to new heights, no major incidents at Vancouver’s 4/20, and more

Bodies of 3 mountain climbers recovered after last week’s Banff avalanche

The men disappeared while attempting to climb the east face of Howse Peak in the Icefields Parkway

Happy birthday: Queen Elizabeth II turns 93 on Easter Sunday

Sunday is the first of two birthday celebrations each year for the queen

RCMP confirm witnesses say body found at Kelowna’s Gyro Beach

Police tape is blocking part of the beach and several RCMP officers are on scene.

Police say ‘no major incidents’ at 4/20, Vancouver Park Board assessing

The first smoke-out held since legalization saw 60,000 people at Vancouver’s Sunset Beach

Most Read