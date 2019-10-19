Grade 10 Semiahmoo Secondary students were part of a team that planted 300 trees in Ruth Johnson Park Thursday morning. (Aaron Hinks photos)

Students, volunteers plant 300 trees in White Rock park

City partnership to ‘mimic the natural growth’ of Ruth Johnson Park

The City of White Rock partnered with Green Teams of Canada and Semiahmoo Secondary students to plant some 300 trees in the city Thursday morning.

Students, Lower Mainland Green Team volunteers and Telus employees planted the pine, Gary oak, grand fir, hemlock, Douglas fir, spruce and native cedar trees in or near Ruth Johnson Park, located at 14600 North Bluff Rd.

The city paid from $3,000 to $4,000 for the trees, and Ruth Johnson was selected because it is one of the main forested areas in the city, White Rock communications manager Donna Kell told Peace Arch News.

“The cedar and deciduous trees in this park are dying due to age and heat stress. As we lose the trees, the invasive species take over the forest floor, and don’t allow the native trees to germinate and grow,” Kell explained in an email to PAN.

“The City of White Rock is giving forest regeneration a helping hand. In Centennial (Ruth Johnson) Park we are planting only evergreen trees to mimic the natural growth process.”

Information on the Lower Mainland Green Team is available at greenteamscanada.ca

 

