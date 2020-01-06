THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Students to take part in hunger strike to force UBC to divest from fossil fuels

Extinction Rebellion says university’s partial divestment not enough

A group of University of B.C. students will begin their hunger strike on Monday, environmental activist group Extinction Rebellion said.

The group has asked for UBC to divest of all fossil fuel investments by the end of 2019. As UBC has not done so, the group said, a hunger strike will begin.

The university divested about $380 million from fossil fuels in December, but the group is asking for a “full and immediate divestment.”

In a statement, director of university affairs Matthew Ramsey said UBC shares the students’ concerns about climate change.

“That’s why the university declared a climate emergency and is moving towards divestment as quickly as possible given our fiduciary responsibility,” Ramsey said.

However, Ramsey said a “hunger strike will not expedite the critical due diligence we must undertake” before fully divesting.

Ramsey noted UBC’s health and wellness staff will be ready to help students taking part in the hunger strike.

This is not Extinction Rebellion’s first high-profile protest. Last year, the group shut down bridges in major Canadian cities and hosted a ‘Funeral for Extinction’ march in Vancouver to protest a lack of action on climate change.

READ MORE: Environmental group to host ‘Funeral for Extinction’ march in Vancouver on Black Friday

VIDEO: Climate demonstrators shut down Canadian bridges as part of global action

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vessel deemed pollution threat to be removed from river near Surrey
Next story
Delta police searching for suspects in Ladner robbery

Just Posted

More charges for South Surrey fugitive arrested in California

Attempted murder among new charges against Brandon Teixeira

Vessel deemed pollution threat to be removed from river near Surrey

‘MV Spudnik’ has been moored in Fraser River since 2014, according to feds

Surrey woman found not criminally responsible for hitting Burnaby flagger with car

Brenda Ouma Aregay’s case will go to the Review Board of B.C.

Delta police searching for suspects in Ladner robbery

A woman was sprayed in the face with an unknown substance and robbed while checking her mail

UPDATED: Woman reported missing in Surrey has been found

Police say 30-year-old is safe

Canada beats Russia 4-3 in world juniors hockey tournament to take home gold

Canada comes from behind to get gold

Georgia Straight alt weekly to be purchased for $1.25M

Media Central also plans to buy Toronto alt weekly Now Magazine for up to $2 million

Students to take part in hunger strike to force UBC to divest from fossil fuels

Extinction Rebellion says university’s partial divestment not enough

VIDEO: Surveillance is in at CES Gadget Show – in a big way

‘Many, many horrible stories have come out of consumer electronics,’ privacy advocate says

Free speech group threatens legal action after UBC cancels conservative speaker

Andy Ngo, the editor-at-large of The Post Millennial, had been scheduled to speak at UBC

Pipeline contractors hiring in tight labour market for Alberta, B.C.

Competition for oil, gas pipeline jobs as skilled workers retiring

Wait for ‘high’ before gobbling more cannabis edibles to avoid ER visit: doctors

Cannabis edibles such as cookies, chocolate and gummies are now available for sale

Heavy rain expected to hit B.C.’s south coast

Up to 90 millimetres of rain are expected

Climate change, aging population major economic factors in forecast for 2020s

Report predicts 650,000 people will be living in Canadian seniors’ residences or nursing homes in 2030

Most Read