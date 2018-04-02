The SFU Surrey campus. (SFU photo)

Student society and SFU enter agreement to improve, expand student spaces in Surrey

After-hour study spots and dedicated project rooms are among the planned improvements

The Simon Fraser Student Society (SFSS) has reached an agreement with Simon Fraser University to expand study and space options for students at the Surrey campus.

Space improvements, dedicated project rooms, and after-hours study spots are a few areas the university will make a priority for students, according to a release issued by SFSS on Monday (March 26).

“Back in summer, the SFSS indicated a strong need for additional space options at the Surrey campus,” said SFSS president Hangue Kim in a release. “We began exploring new study and social options for undergraduate students at SFU’s Surrey Campus. With a petition and survey, we were able to identify the importance of expanding study, multi-purpose and project work space.”

That feedback was shared with university administration, as was a report requesting additional space for students.

See also: Surrey universities to receive hundreds of new tech student spaces

See also: COLUMN: Tech investment in SFU Surrey helps entire community

The agreement between SFSS and SFU includes proposed improvements to nine study areas, including adding power outlets as well as overhead lighting and additional seating, to be completed over the next year. The university will cover any costs.

Classrooms will be available for study spaces after-hours starting March 26, according to the release. Classrooms on Galleria 3 will be left unlocked until midnight, and classrooms on Galleria 5 will also be opened by security on an as-requested, as-needed basis.

Meantime, two galleria classrooms will be dedicated project rooms for student group work each semester. The rooms will be identified each semester but due to class requirements, SFU cannot dedicate rooms on an ongoing basis, according to the release.

Tools for projects will also be available through a “mobile cart” from SFU. The locations of the rooms will be communicated by SFU each semester.

SFU Recreational Services will make banks of lockers available for student projects at no cost, and a solution for larger storage of projects between working sessions is being worked on.

And, a “Makerspace” unit for students to develop projects will be extended until the end of the summer.


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
Gas rises in Lower Mainland, drops in Vernon
Next story
Surrey RCMP looking for missing man

Just Posted

VIDEO: Surrey luxury mansion on sale for $28.8 million

Need a helipad, two lakes and 50 parking spaces? Then this might be the right place for you

Surrey girl celebrates 15th birthday with ‘Wild Roses’ EP release

Ashley Pater’s new EP features five original songs

Art brings Sikh Heritage Month to life in Surrey

Kala-Art Exhibition at Surrey City Hall the first of five events in April

VIDEO: Delta robbery suspect in custody after Surrey crash

Vehicle that allegedly caused the accident may have been involved in an armed robbery in Ladner

PHOTOS: Two police units crash in Surrey on Easter Monday

Drivers treated for minor injuries after unmarked dog unit SUV and marked RCMP vehicle crash

UPDATED: Sedins announce this will be their last NHL season

Vancouver Canucks stars say they’re done in 2018

Victoria hotel lifts man’s ban over seagull fiasco

‘The lamps were broken. The room was trashed. It’s a really funny story to tell 17 years later.’

B.C. girl wins dream vacation to review resort

Vernon’s Jayda Davis won trip for her and her family to Mexican resort; reviewed on YouTube

The thorny office politics of a shared fridge

Tale of missing fried rice sheds light on office politics and fridge etiquette

Teen trapped in Los Angles pipe for 12 hours

Rescuers managed to save the teen after he fell down a drainage pipe

Shambhala announces 2018 lineup

Claude VonStroke, Feed Me, Destructo on the list

New federal deal unlocks $2.2B in TransLink cash

Money will help pay for Ottawa’s share of projects like Surrey light rail, Millennium Line expansion

Keep styrofoam out of your garbage or pay the price

New regulations will take effect in Metro Vancouver on July 1

Rental home features mould and ‘rat poo’

Fraser Valley man horrified after viewing house for rent

Most Read