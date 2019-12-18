(Pixabay photo)

Student, impersonator arrested for alleged cheating during final exams at SFU

SFU reminding students that paying someone else to take tests is illegal

Simon Fraser University says that a student is in hot water after allegedly paying an impersonator to take one of her final exams.

In a letter sent to students Tuesday, the university alleged that a woman was caught by staff last week, prompting an investigation by the RCMP.

Police arrested both the student and alleged impersonator, the university said.

“Impersonating a student in exchange for money, or having someone do so on your behalf, is against the law,” the letter reads. “Similarly, paying for advance copies of exams, or for someone to complete an assignment on your behalf, breaches the student code of conduct.”

Black Press Media has reached out to the Burnaby RCMP for further details.

