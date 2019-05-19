Structure fire destroys Surrey tire shop, closes section of Fraser Highway

RCMP have closed Fraser Highway down to traffic from 152 Street to 88 Avenue

A tire shop in Surrey has been destroyed in a Sunday morning fire. As fire crews work to control the blaze burning at the Fountain Tire in Fleetwood.

Surrey RCMP are on scene, and have closed Fraser highway in both directions from 152 Street to 88 Avenue.

There is heavy smoke, and the public is being asked to avoid the area.

As of 9:30 a.m. Sunday monring, there was no estimated time of Fraser Highway re-opening.



