Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver.

Strong winds heading for Lower Mainland

Coquihalla Highway under snow warning

Strong winds are on the way to the Lower Mainland, sparking a special weather statement from Environment Canada.

A deepening low pressure system is approaching the south coast, the national weather agency said Friday, bringing winds along coastal regions from midday to early Saturday morning.

“The low is forecast to approach northern Vancouver Island this afternoon and then track across Vancouver Island in the evening,” the weather bulletin reads.

Ahead of the low, strong southeast winds up to 70 kilometres per hour can be expected over northern sections of east Vancouver Island and Sunshine Coast this afternoon. Strong southwest winds of 50 to 70 kilomeres per hour will affect the Southern Gulf Islands, Inland Vancouver Island, and over southern sections of Metro Vancouver and western Fraser Valley beginning late this afternoon.

Meanwhile, northwest winds up to 70 kilometres per hour are expected to sweep through the Strait of Georgia and may affect western sections of Metro Vancouver.

The Coquihalla Highway is also under a snow advisory, with snow accumulations expected to reach 25 centimetres. The snow is forecast to taper off to a few flurries by early Saturday morning.

