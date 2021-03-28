Strong winds batter Lower Mainland with snow expected for eastern Fraser Valley highways

Up to 25 centimetres of snow expected on some mountain passes

A wind warning is in effect for Metro Vancouver and the eastern Fraser Valley is buckling up for snow on Sunday (March 28) morning.

According to Environment Canada, an intense Pacific cold front is expected to move across the south coast on Sunday afternoon, leading this morning’s strong southerly winds to shift to strong northwest ones.

That weather shift will bring northwest winds of 70 kilometres per hour and gusts up to 90 kilometres expected near the water late Sunday and power outages are possible. Residents are urged to batten down loose objects and are warned that roof shingles and windows could be damaged by the wind.

The wind warning will lessen to a special weather statement for the Fraser Valley

Wind is expected to ease on Sunday night as a ridge of high pressure builds over the region.

Further east, snow is expected along the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt and Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass.

Environment Canada said a spring storm system will bring between 15 and 25 centimetres of snow and gusty winds to high elevation passes throughout Sunday and into the night. Initially, snow levels will be nearer to the summits but are expected to drop through the morning.

Drivers are warned to adjust to driving conditions and localized areas of blowing snow that could lead to reduced visibility.

Winter tires are required on most B.C. highways up until March 31 with chains mandatory for heavy commercial vehicles. For more information visit shiftintowinter.ca.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Environment Canada weather