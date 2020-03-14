Strong wind warning in effect for Fraser Valley, including Chilliwack and Abbotsford

A wind warning is currently in effect for the Fraser Valley, including Chilliwack and Abbotsford.
“Strong northeast outflow winds gusting to 90 km/h have developed over the Fraser Valley as arctic air from the B.C. interior pushes out to the coast,” read the warning on Environment Canada Saturday, March 14. “These strong outflow winds will ease below warning criteria near noon, but winds will remain blustery.”
People were posting images on social media of fences down, vehicles damaged and debris strewn about.
Fallen tree branches and power outages have come with the strong winds. According to BC Hydro, as of 9:30 a.m. Saturday, there were about 1,000 customers without power in Abbotsford, and about 150 in Chilliwack.
Environment Canada issued the warning around 4:30 a.m. March 14. It is in effect until late this evening.
