More than 35,000 BC Hydro customers have been affected by outages caused by a windstorm rolling through the Thompson-Nicola and North Okanagan-Shuswap regions. (BC Hydro image)

Strong wind causes power outages, park closures in Lower Mainland

Thousands without power as winds reach high speeds in southern B.C.

Strong winds caused a number of closures and power outages in the Lower Mainland Friday.

Roughly 9,000 BC Hydro customers were without power as of noon, according to the Crown corporation, with hardest hit areas in Coquitlam, Burnaby and Surrey. Workers are being deployed to the southern Interior where 36,000 customers have been left in the dark from the wind.

ALSO READ: Wind warning calls for gusts reaching 90 km/h in the Lower Mainland

The Vancouver Park Board closed Stanley Park, cancelling the Halloween Ghost Train for the rest of the day.

BC Ferries issued a travel advisory, cancelling the 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay. The 1 p.m. sailing from Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay was also cancelled.

Environment Canada forecasters called winds of 70 to 80 kilometres per hour with gusts reaching 90 kilometres per hour on Friday across southern B.C. The inclement weather is expected to ease by the evening.

Stay tuned to Black Press Media for any further closures in the region.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Coquitlam ‘No Trespassing’ sign, smoking bylaw lead to arrest of wanted man
Next story
One year later: Surrey peacock problems persist despite trapping efforts

Just Posted

Surrey’s Two EE’s Farm Market torn down as city ponders future plans for property

City says it will conduct public consultation before redeveloping the property

Storage-locker break-in hits well-known Cloverdale musician

Mike Sanyshyn shared theft details on Facebook Friday morning

One year later: Surrey peacock problems persist despite trapping efforts

City began trapping program roughly one year ago after complaints about feces, noise, vehicle damage

Surrey RCMP seek help finding 41-year-old man

Michael Casey Zulauf last seen on Oct. 22

Delta Youth Theatre’s new season to feature ‘Frozen,’ ‘The Music Man’

DYT’s production of Frozen Jr. will run Nov. 19 to Dec. 8 at Ladner’s Genesis Theatre

Possible to hold socially conservative views and be prime minister: Scheer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said he knows his future is not guaranteed

Strong wind causes power outages, park closures in Lower Mainland

Thousands without power as winds reach high speeds in southern B.C.

B.C.’s longest-serving female MLA announces retirement after 28 years

Ex-speaker Linda Reid silent on legislature liquor removal

Coquitlam ‘No Trespassing’ sign, smoking bylaw lead to arrest of wanted man

Joseph Bullerwell, 43, has a ‘substantial police history’

Greta Thunberg to join growing crowd at climate change rally in Vancouver

Climate activist, 16, to speak in Vancouver Friday

Two people found dead in Coquitlam home were father and son

IHIT has confirmed the father was 40 years old and the son was eight years old

No crude, but still rude: BC Hydro survey reveals conflict at electric vehicle charging stations

Almost a quarter of electric vehicle owners said they’ve gotten in an argument at a charging station

‘It’s terrifying’: B.C. teen leads effort to fight climate change

Fifteen teenagers are suing government for violating their right to life, liberty and security of the person

In the news: Licence plate fights and a letter hailing tennis star Bianca Andreescu

Climate change lawsuit filed in Canada as climate strike takes place in Vancouver

Most Read