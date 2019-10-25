Strong wind causes power outages, park closures in Lower Mainland

More than 35,000 BC Hydro customers have been affected by outages caused by a windstorm rolling through the Thompson-Nicola and North Okanagan-Shuswap regions. (BC Hydro image)

Strong winds caused a number of closures and power outages in the Lower Mainland Friday.

Roughly 9,000 BC Hydro customers were without power as of noon, according to the Crown corporation, with hardest hit areas in Coquitlam, Burnaby and Surrey. Workers are being deployed to the southern Interior where 36,000 customers have been left in the dark from the wind.

ALSO READ: Wind warning calls for gusts reaching 90 km/h in the Lower Mainland

The Vancouver Park Board closed Stanley Park, cancelling the Halloween Ghost Train for the rest of the day.

BC Ferries issued a travel advisory, cancelling the 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay. The 1 p.m. sailing from Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay was also cancelled.

#BCStorm update: We're seeing extensive outages from strong winds and heavy snowfall. Crews are responding as quickly as possible, and our mobile site will have the latest info as soon as it's available. If you see a fallen power line, stay back at least 10 metres & call 911. pic.twitter.com/tkFY1vyxZv — BC Hydro (@bchydro) October 25, 2019

Environment Canada forecasters called winds of 70 to 80 kilometres per hour with gusts reaching 90 kilometres per hour on Friday across southern B.C. The inclement weather is expected to ease by the evening.

Stay tuned to Black Press Media for any further closures in the region.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.