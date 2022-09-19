FILE – People walk on the beach in Lazaro Cardenas, Mexico, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Armando Solis)

FILE – People walk on the beach in Lazaro Cardenas, Mexico, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Armando Solis)

Strong earthquake shakes Mexico’s Pacific coast

There were no immediate reports of damage from the quake that hit at 1:05 p.m. local time

A magnitude 7.6 earthquake shook Mexico’s central Pacific coast on Monday, setting off an earthquake alarm in the capital.

There were no immediate reports of damage from the quake that hit at 1:05 p.m. local time, according to the U.S. Geologic Survey, which had initially put the magnitude at 7.5.

It said the quake was centered 37 kilometers (23 miles) southeast of Aquila near the boundary of Colima and Michoacan states and at a depth of 15.1 kilometers (9.4 miles).

Alarms for the new quake came less than an hour after a quake alarms warbled in a nationwide earthquake simulation marking major quakes that struck on the same date in 1985 and 2017.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ex-Canuck Virtanen given shot at joining Oilers after not-guilty sex assault verdict
Next story
Canadians pay homage to late Queen Elizabeth with parade and ceremony in Ottawa

Just Posted

Members of the Surrey Firefighters’ Charitable Society stand with Jen (Grelish) Temple of the Gary and Gail Grelish Foundation and Steve Lewarne from Kwantlen Polytechnic University after the foundation donated $30,000 to “Ignite A Dream,” the charitable society’s fundraising initiative. (Photo submitted)
‘Ignite A Dream’ receives large donation ahead of Cloverdale fundraiser

An overnight shooting in Newton has left a home with several bullet holes in it. Police are still investigating the incident. (Shane MacKichan photo)
Shots fired at home overnight in Newton, no injuries reported

Inside Walmart Canada’s Surrey Distribution Centre, opened in Campbell Heights last April. (Photo: walmartcanada.ca)
Walmart Canada among Surrey Environment and Business Award winners

Surrey Eagles goalie Eli Pulver makes a save against Nanaimo during the BCHL playoffs last spring. Pulver returns to the team this season and will be expected to carry the load in net. (Garrett James photo)
Surrey Eagles ‘cautiously optimistic’ as start of new BCHL season looms