A stretch along 64 Ave. (blue line)—between 184 St. and 192 St.—in Cloverdale will be upgraded to four lanes with construction set to begin as early as March, 2020. The project will include adding a sidewalk (red line) along the east side of 188 St. (Via Google Maps)

Stretch of 64 Ave. in Cloverdale to be upgraded to four lanes

City of Surrey expects construction to last 10 months

Road improvements are coming to 64 Ave. in Cloverdale.

Cloverdale residents who live in and around, and Langley residents who commute via, 64 ave—between 184th and 192nd Streets—will have to find alternate arrangements starting as early as March 2020.

That’s when construction is set to begin to widen the eight-block stretch of roadway from two to four lanes. The new road will include a median and “multi-modal facilities for pedestrians, cyclists and transit users,” according to the City of Surrey.

There will be one-way asphalt cycle tracks on both sides of the road and at least one sidewalk. The City is also adding two pedestrian lights, one at 186 St. and one at 190 St.

Construction will also include a new sidewalk on the east side of 188 St. from 60 Ave. up to 64 Ave.

The City expects construction to last 10 months.

According to surrey.ca, The City notes traffic has spiked on 64 Ave., surpassing its “average annual daily traffic” threshold.

Based on data going back to 2014, there were between 17,800 and 19,500 vehicles travelling that stretch of road per day. That’s a few thousand trips higher than the routes intended volume of 15,000.

The route is designated as a Major Road Network, or MRN, by Translink, as it forms a corridor for Surrey, Langley, and Delta. The MRN is not currently designated as a truck route in Surrey. There is no word on whether this will change after road improvements are completed.

In transit terminology, Translink will upgrade the route to a Frequent Transit Network, after construction is complete. That means bus services will be increased to “levels which is at least every 15 minutes, 7 days a week, 15 hours a day,” according to surrey.ca.

The City says increasing the lanes on 64 will “reduce congestion and delays, support more trips made by sustainable travel modes, improve comfort and safety for people walking, cycling and taking transit, and meet growing capacity needs.”

This City will share its plans for the route at a community open house Oct. 23 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Don Christian Rec. Centre at 6220 184 St.

The City says these road improvements are part of a master plan to improve the 64 Ave. corridor from 120 St. (Scott Road) to 196th St.

According to surrey.ca: “Ultimately, the City intends to deliver a multi-phase program of widening and providing multimodal infrastructure along the entire 64 Avenue corridor from 120 Street (Delta border) through Newton and the Cloverdale area to 196 Street (Township of Langley border). Upgrading this important east-west link will support residents’ safe and comfortable road use as well as future growth while reducing travel times.”

Previous story
Police look for suspect after man, 85, punched in face in Vancouver Island road rage attack
Next story
Voters pack first South Surrey-White Rock all candidates meeting

Just Posted

Stretch of 64 Ave. in Cloverdale to be upgraded to four lanes

City of Surrey expects construction to last 10 months

Port Mann Bridge traffic jumped by 60% over 5 years: transportation ministry

Traffic on Pattullo Bridge has dropped by 17%, TransLink says

Surrey votes, Election 2019: Parties promising big things for parents

Second in a three-part series on political promises and platforms, heading into the Oct. 21 federal election

Widow fighting to keep RCMP in Surrey

Darlene Bennett says new police force will not make citizens any safer than they already are with the RCMP

Campbell Heights land sale passes following heated debate

Surrey council votes 5-4 to sell parcel of land on 192 Street

Oscar Arfmann found guilty of killing Abbotsford police officer

Justice Carol Ross convicts Arfmann of first-degree murder in 2017 shooting

Bus and SeaBus drivers across Metro Vancouver take part in strike vote

Unifor officials say issues in talks with Coast Mountain include wages and working conditions

Woman sues B.C. government over alleged sexual abuse in Smithers foster home

A 27-year-old woman says she was repeated raped by foster parent when she was 12

Police look for suspect after man, 85, punched in face in Vancouver Island road rage attack

Police looking for info after 85-year-old man attacked in road rage incident on Herd Road Oct. 9

Ex-firefighter accused of seeking sex with teen girls in Vancouver police sting

Mitchell Brett Maurer is one of eight Metro Vancouver men facing charges

Do you think Election Day should be a federal holiday?

58% of Canadians surveyed think they should get the day off

Nestle, Tim Hortons top list of Canada’s worst plastic polluters

Starbucks, McDonald’s, Coca Cola not far behind

Verdict expected today for man accused of killing Abbotsford cop

If judge finds Oscar Arfmann guilty, ‘mini trial’ will determine his mental state

Police watchdog deployed after man Tasered, object catches fire along Vancouver’s seawall

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is looking to speak to witnesses

Most Read