Stray dog with duct-taped mouth eludes capture in Abbotsford

SPCA and Petsearchers involved in search for dog first spotted on June 2

A dog seen with duct tape around its muzzle was first spotted on Discovery Trail in Abbotsford near Terry Lake on Tuesday, June 2. (Google Maps)

A stray dog that was spotted in Abbotsford with duct tape around its muzzle last week still has not been captured, despite efforts from animal-rescue groups.

Both the BC SPCA and Petsearchers Canada have been involved in trying to catch the dog since it was first spotted Tuesday, June 2 on Discovery Trail between McKee and Whatcom roads.

A woman, Esther (who didn’t want her last name used) posted on Facebook that she and her husband had seen the pooch in a bush area on the trail, but it was skittish and wouldn’t come to them.

She said that, at first, they thought the dog had a muzzle on, but soon realized that duct tape was wrapped around its mouth.

Esther described the dog as being medium to large in size, and black with white on its chest and maybe having some German shepherd. It also had a chained choker collar with a tag.

RELATED: Stray dog with duct tape around muzzle spotted in Abbotsford

She alerted the SPCA, who began looking in the matter.

The dog was spotted in the same general area the following day, but again ran away.

Petsearchers – a tracking service to find and catch missing pets – became involved, and set up traps and cameras in the area. The public was asked to stay off the trails where possible.

“He is terrified of humans so even hearing your voice may spook him,” a Facebook post stated.

Last Thursday, the pooch came close to the trap twice, but was not captured.

The dog was again spotted over the weekend by two boys, who confirmed that it does have tape on his muzzle.

“The good news is that he was seen drinking water and may be able to eat a bit of grass so at least we know he isn’t getting dehydrated,” the Facebook post stated.

However, as of 10 a.m. Monday (June 8), there had been no further sightings of the dog. The Facebook post said Petsearchers had been notified that three off-leash dogs had chased the stray pooch, and he could now be further into the bush.

Plans are underway to expand the search, and people in the area are asked to keep their dogs on leash so the dog doesn’t get chased even further.

Anyone who spots the dog is asked to immediately contact Al with Petsearchers at 604-424-4121.

ALSO READ: Bertie the ‘Wonder Dog’ survives 11 days on Sumas Mountain

Vikki Hopes | Reporter



@VikkiHopes

Send Vikki an email.

Like the Abbotsford News on Facebook.

Follow us on Twitter.