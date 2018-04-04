(Wikimedia Commons)

Straws, coffee cups targets in Vancouver’s plan to cut down on plastic trash

Plastic straws and stir sticks make up about three per cent of litter on the city’s shoreline

Plastic straws are among the items in the crosshairs as the City of Vancouver develops a strategy to cut down on plastic and Styrofoam waste.

The city says it costs about $2.5 million per year to collect single-use items such as disposable cups, bags, takeout containers and utensils from public green spaces and waste bins, and its strategy contains proposals to reduce, reuse or recycle the offending items.

Plastic straws and stir sticks make up about three per cent of shoreline litter in Vancouver, the city says, while Canadians throw out about 57 million straws every day.

READ MORE: This is the last straw for Nanaimo pubs

Some businesses, including the city’s aquarium, have already phased out the items, while Victoria is set to ban straws in July, following the lead of Montreal, which abolished them in January.

The Vancouver chapter of the not-for-profit Surfrider Foundation is working with local businesses to cut down on the amount of plastic garbage and has developed the Straws Suck campaign encouraging a switch to paper straws.

Vancouver’s plan to cut down on plastic trash calls for an evaluation of methods to recover street cleaning costs from businesses that distribute single-use items, while the entire strategy is due to be considered by council in mid-May.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Suspects in ‘violent’ Surrey bus assault ID’d and charged
Next story
Speculation, foreign buyers’ taxes won’t solve B.C.’s housing crisis: economist

Just Posted

Alberta beekeepers boycott B.C. blueberries

The loss may cost blueberry industry millions, says longtime B.C. beekeeper

Surrey teacher disciplined for calling students ‘dumb ass’

Found guilty of professional misconduct, Mykola Misiak suspended for two weeks for racist remark, angry behaviour

‘Cabaret’ casting thrills longtime Surrey teacher/actor Cheryl Mullen

The landmark musical hits stage in New Westminster starting April 12

Suspects in ‘violent’ Surrey bus assault ID’d and charged

Suspects turn themselves in after attack that left 61-year-old woman with broken arm, cracked sternum and head trauma

Surrey Little Theatre on the hunt for a new home

After more 45 years in its home on 184 Street, the Surrey Little Theatre may have to move

Surrey girl celebrates 15th birthday with ‘Wild Roses’ EP release

Ashley Pater’s new EP features five original songs

Alberta set to introduce bill for no-go zones around abortion clinics

government intends to introduce a bill that would protect women from harassment

Trailer Park Boys come to Lower Mainland

Hundreds of people lined 232nd Street in Maple Ridge outside the Black Sheep Pub and Liquore Store to meet the trio.

West Vancouver to pay $93,000 to elderly woman who fell into meter box

The 74-year-old suffered cuts, bruises and scrapes as she was walking to Shoppers Drug Mart

Complaints dismissed against judge who said ‘Clearly, a drunk can consent’

Nova Scotia judge has complaints against him dismissed following a 2017 court case

Old roof shingles dumped on Lower Mainland rural road

Whatever happened to keeping B.C. green? resident asks

Senior couple from the Okanagan scammed out of $30,000

A senior couple in Penticton seeks to warn others in the area after getting scammed out of $30,000

One child from Alberta First Nation dead, others in hospital: RCMP

A police spokesperson said investigators on scene weren’t sure what they’re dealing with

Delta woman wins $7 million lotto jackpot

Tsawwassen resident Christina Sevenoaks is B.C.’s newest millionaire

Most Read