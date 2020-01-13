(Photo by Chandler Cruttenden on UnSplash)

Stop throwing snow to solve disputes, Trail RCMP says

The West Kootenay had a heavy dump of snow this past weekend

It appears that a few locals – adults, not children – resorted to snow throwing when they became hot under the collar this weekend over driving and parking disputes.

In fact, Greater Trail RCMP officers were called to two scenes to help settle the scores.

The first case was Saturday morning just past 9 a.m.

Police received a complaint in Rossland of a fight between a 34-year-old driver and a 34-year-old resident in the 2300 block of Thompson Avenue.

“The resident threw a shovel of snow at the motorist’s vehicle for allegedly driving too fast,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich reported.

“The snow-throwing escalated to an exchange of punches between the males. No criminal charges resulted from the incident but both males were warned about their behaviour.”

The second incident was Sunday night, when two women began arguing over parking in the community of Warfield, between Trail and Rossland.

“The 38-year-old female yelled obscenities and threw a shovel full of snow at her 41-year-old female neighbour,” he said.

“The 41-year-old female contacted the RCMP for assistance in resolving the situation. The RCMP spoke with both parties and resolved the matter without further incident.”

The public is asked to contact the police for traffic disputes.

“Throwing snow at someone else could possibly result in an assault charge for the offender,” Wicentowich advised. “Or a mischief charge if a vehicle is damaged as a result.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Natural gas pipeline in northern B.C. will proceed despite protests, Horgan says
Next story
One man dead after police-involved shooting near Lytton

Just Posted

SNOW DAY: No school in Surrey, Delta; ‘avoid all but essential travel,’ transportation ministry says

Overnight snow storm

Two men arrested in connection with 16 Lower Mainland armed robberies

Pair hit businesses in Abbotsford, Langley, Maple Ridge, Surrey, Chilliwack and Vancouver

For Surrey mayors, voicing outrage over paroled convicts is a rite of passage

Victim’s relative told ‘Now-Leader’ Gary Jagur Singh is getting day parole at Surrey halfway house

Surrey RCMP hunting for impaired driving, assault suspect

Cory Ulmer Brown is white, six feet two inches tall, 196 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair

‘We will never get zero,’ Surrey school district staff says of portables

District expects to ‘level off’ number of portables ‘as early as 2021,’ but see an increase again by 2028

VIDEO: Questions of racism linger as Harry, Meghan step back

U.K. MP says royal rift shows that Britain still has a problem with ‘structural racism’

Meghan Markle visits women’s shelter in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving to Canada as they step back from Royal Family

Transportation ministry asks Lower Mainland residents to stay home

All public schools and universities are closed

Schools, universities closed in the Lower Mainland after heavy snowfall

Snow is expected to ease off in the afternoon

VIDEO: Highway 1 shut down in Abbotsford, Chilliwack due to whiteout, blowing snow

Police say they are struggling to reach stranded motorists

Hellebuyck makes 41 saves as Jets blank Canucks 4-0

Winnipeg has won last 10 games against Vancouver

How to keep the hummingbirds fed during a cold snap

Four cups of water and one cup of white sugar is the perfect solution

Sledding injures tens of thousands of children each year

Several municipalities in Canada and the United States have banned sledding

Coastal GasLink makes new request to meet with First Nation pipeline opponents

President writes letter following Premier John Horgan’s comments on law needing to be followed

Most Read