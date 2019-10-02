Stolen gold-plated golf clubs recovered in Lower Mainland arrest

Ridge Meadows RCMP have recovered a set of expensive, gold-plated golf clubs stolen out of Pitt Meadows.

The clubs are estimated to be worth $20,000 and were discovered Saturday, Sept. 26 after police stopped a car on Dewdney Trunk Road and Burnett Street in downtown Maple Ridge.

Police arrested a man in the vehicle who had multiple active warrants, said a Tuesday news release from police.

The clubs have since been returned to their owner after being reported stolen on Sept. 18.

Const. Julie Klaussner said the incident is an example of why it’s important to report stolen items to police and that it isn’t uncommon for items to turn up in completely unrelated investigations.

“We know that rightful ownership of property is important to people in this community, but we have to be able to prove it,” said Klaussner. “Because the original report accurately described the distinguishing features of these golf clubs, it was very easy for police to confirm the rightful owner.”



