Stolen Audi vehicle in a photo released Tuesday by Surrey RCMP.

Stolen-car report in Surrey leads police to guns, drugs at residence

‘This investigation and seizure highlight the importance of reporting property crime,’ police say

Surrey RCMP say an investigation about a stolen vehicle has led to the seizure of drugs and stolen weapons at a residence in the 10600-block of 137A Street.

Investigators say six firearms, including two loaded sawed-off shotguns, and a cross bow were found there on Aug. 16, as a result of a search.

Also located and seized were four stolen motorbikes, a stolen Audi Q7 car, body armour, some swords and knives and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, according to police, along with “1744 doses of suspected heroin, 636 doses of suspected cocaine, 45 doses of suspected crack cocaine, 34 doses of suspected methamphetamine, 302 doses of suspected marijuana, and 92 doses of suspected marijuana shatter.”

On Aug. 15, a stolen Audi was tracked to a parking garage in the area, with assistance from Air 1, and two occupants of the vehicle were followed to a residence on 137A Street.

“Police located and arrested eight occupants of the associated residence, three of whom were held in custody for a court appearance,” Surrey RCMP said in a release Tuesday.

The Surrey Drug Unit and Gang Enforcement Team were involved in executing the search warrant on Aug. 16.

“This investigation and seizure highlight the importance of reporting property crime,” said RCMP Corporal Chris Kajan. “In this case a reported stolen vehicle was the catalyst which allowed us to remove six guns from the street, and gather valuable evidence and information for our continued efforts to address criminal activity in Surrey.”

Robert Leo Jones, 37, of Richmond, has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, driving while disqualified and breaching court imposed conditions, according to the RCMP release.

“No other charges have been laid at this time as the investigation is ongoing.”

 

Stolen motorcycles in a photo released Tuesday by Surrey RCMP.

