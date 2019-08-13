A crowd gathers outside the South Surrey RCMP detachment, during an anniversary vigil held for 20-year-old Hudson Brooks. (File photo)

Still no trial dates for Mountie charged in South Surrey man’s July 2015 death

Const. Elizabeth Cucheran due back in court Sept. 19

The setting of trial dates for the officer charged in connection with the July 2015 shooting death of 20-year-old Hudson Brooks in South Surrey has been delayed again.

BC Prosecution Service spokesperson Dan McLaughlin confirmed Monday that proceedings for Const. Elizabeth Cucheran were adjourned until Sept. 19, during an appearance Aug. 8 in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster.

Cucheran is charged with aggravated assault and assault with a deadly weapon in connection with Brooks’ death, which occurred outside the South Surrey RCMP detachment, in the 1800-block of 152 Street.

READ MORE: In court: Officer charged in South Surrey man’s shooting death

She was ordered to stand trial following a preliminary inquiry that wrapped up in Surrey Provincial Court in December, and has elected for a judge-and-jury trial.

Last month, prosecutor Heather Magnin told the court it’s estimated that six weeks would be needed for a judge-and-jury trial, which an agent for defence counsel David Butcher indicated could not be accommodated in his schedule until the fall of next year.

READ MORE: ‘Ongoing discussions’ stall Mountie’s trial in Hudson Brooks shooting death

For cases being heard in a superior court, a 2016 Supreme Court of Canada decision – R v. Jordan – set a ceiling of 30 months as the maximum amount of time between a charge and the actual or anticipated end of trial, “unless exceptional circumstances justify it.” Delays attributed to or waived by the defence do not count towards the 30 months, the decision notes.

Magnin told the court last month that the ‘Jordan’ ceiling date in Cucheran’s case is June 20, 2020.

She told Peace Arch News outside court that there were “several periods” where defence has waived delays.

It’s unclear if last week’s adjournment affected the ceiling date.

Previous story
Bear killed after head-on collision near B.C.-Alberta border
Next story
Surrey councillor slams mayor’s policing plan for reducing mental health officers

Just Posted

Surrey councillor slams mayor’s policing plan for reducing mental health officers

Locke says it’s ‘unconscionable” that proposed ‘Mental Health Team’ in new force calls for just 11 officers

‘We’re putting the past behind us,’ says Surrey Eagles coach

BC Hockey League team has just three returnees as training camp looms

Still no trial dates for Mountie charged in South Surrey man’s July 2015 death

Const. Elizabeth Cucheran due back in court Sept. 19

KPU reports $22-million surplus

Announcement comes after cuts to Langley-based music program

Surrey’s F.U.B.A.R. golf fundraiser grants Disney World wish for girl battling leukemia

Annual charity tournament set for Aug. 25 at Guildford course

Four-year-old girl one of two killed in crash near Shambhala music festival

The 26-year-old driver of a Saturn SUV was also killed

Another teen mourned in Greater Victoria after suspected overdose

Meanwhile, still no answer one year after suspected overdose death of area teen Dorrian Wright

Police ask ‘entire country’ to help find person of interest in B.C. teen’s murder

Nanaimo RCMP, investigating Makayla Chang’s murder, trying to locate Steven Michael Bacon

Bear killed after head-on collision near B.C.-Alberta border

Driver faced with split-second choice to hit either semi or animal

B.C. vehicle insurance remains Canada’s costliest, industry group says

ICBC monopoly needs competition, Insurance Bureau of Canada argues

Sister mourns brother who died in police shooting in Maple Ridge

Yin Yin Din says her brother was a kind man

RCMP confirm bodies found in Manitoba were B.C. fugitives

The medical examiner says Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky had shot themselves

Canada’s military bans discriminatory and sexually explicit tattoos

Anyone with an existing tattoo that doesn’t meet the criteria must get it removed or altered

Cat shot five times with BB gun needs help with recovery on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo and District SPCA says animal cruelty investigation ongoing

Most Read