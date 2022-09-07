Steven Pettigrew seeking re-election on Surrey council

Surrey city Coun. Steven Pettigrew is seeking re-election as an Independent candidate in the Oct. 15 civic election.

He was elected in 2018 with the Safe Surrey Coalition but parted ways with that slate in May 2019 to sit as an Independent.

“It comes down to the trees. We’ve lost another 5,000 trees, unprotected trees,” Pettigrew told the Now-Leader at the time. “I don’t want to be associated with a political party that has that little regard for the environment.”

Pettigrew is the eighth of nine incumbents on council seeking re-election.

Coun. Jack Hundial, who also was elected with the SSC but parted ways to form Surrey Connect, was planning to run with that slate but pulled out in August to run for Penticton council.

For his part, Pettigrew said there’s still “work to be done.”

“Just keep pressing forward,” he said. “We’ll see where it goes. I’ve decided to run as an Independent because that’s pretty much what I’ve done for three years.

“I’ve tried to do my best to represent the people of Surrey,” Pettigrew said. “On balanced development, I think sometimes people don’t think far enough ahead and I tend to look to look quite far ahead. The future lives here, yeah it does, but also the present lives here as well. I’m trying to make sure we have something for the people, that they’re not being pushed out.

“Either I’ll be there or I won’t,” he said of Surrey’s next council. “Either way, I’ll continue to do what I can to make a better world. It’s all I can do.”

Friday, Sept. 9, is the deadline for candidates to submit their nomination papers.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

City of SurreyMunicipal election