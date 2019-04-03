Steroids, heroin, drone and cellphones seized from outside B.C. prison

A package of drugs, cellphones and a drone was seized from the perimeter of Kent Institution near Agassiz last week, totalling more than $86,000.
Correctional Service Canada said in a news release that the package of contraband was seized on March 25 at the maximum security prison. It included:
- one drone
- two mini-cellphones with chargers
- one full-sized cellphone with four SIM cards and a charger
- 200 tablets of Dianabol steroids
- 50 tablets of Amidrix estrogen reducer
- around 108 grams of amphetamines
- around 62 grams of THC concentrate
- nearly 30 grams of heroin
Police have been notified of the seizure and the institution is investigating.
grace.kennedy@ahobserver.com
