Surrey South MLA Stephanie Cadieux was the featured guest in an online round table discussion hosted by the Surrey Board of Trade on Wednesday. She told the meeting that developers must do more to include people with disabilities in the housing market.

Stephanie Cadieux speaks out on need for accessible housing

Surrey South MLA says it’s time for provincial guidelines

Surrey South MLA Stephanie Cadieux has called out the development industry – and government – for not doing more to address housing accessibility issues.

As the featured guest in an online round table discussion hosted by the Surrey Board of Trade on Wednesday (Feb. 17) Cadieux – who has used a wheelchair since suffering a spinal cord injury at the age of 18 – said the industry is lagging behind public need for accessible residences.

“Out here in South Surrey, where I am, there are about 10,000 units of housing going in right now,” she said. “Not one is one I can even visit. I’m completely blocked from that market with my dollars.”

Cadieux said she and her husband conducted an experiment several years ago, in which they contacted all of the new housing developers that were putting up single family homes, condos or townhouses.

“We asked if they would modify a plan, at our expense, to be wheelchair accessible,” she said. “The answer, from all but one, was no.”

Cadieux said that while it was an experiment – and they had no intention at the time of taking the companies to the Human Rights Tribunal, or otherwise arguing about it – the exercise flagged, what she considers a “very real issue.”

“We, at some point, are going to want to move,” she said. “And there is nothing to move to.”

Recently appointed the BC Liberal critic for gender equity, accessibility and inclusion, Cadieux said she is looking forward to the NDP’s promised introduction of accessibility legislation, expected in March.

She hopes it will have much the same aim as private members bills on accessible housing she introduced a number of times when she was part of the provincial government.

While it’s evident that B.C.’s political parties are generally working toward the same thing when it comes to issues of accessibility and inclusion, she said, the reality for those with disabilities is that they feel excluded from the housing market.

READ ALSO: Surrey to explore more accessibility for people with disabilities

“There’s a need to do a lot more. Some municipalities have done some work in this area. I would argue there is not any jurisdiction in Canada that has done a good job.

“That’s why I think it’s time for the provincial government to step in and set some guidelines,” she said.

“The reality is we aren’t building housing that works for everybody,” she said. “When we talk about accessibility and inclusion, it’s fascinating to me that, as a society, we recognize that people should have access to public spaces, but never (have) dealt with the fact that they may not have access to their own home.”

Cadieux said it also concerns her that governments and agencies tend to define the need for accessible housing – or limit that need – to government-subsidized housing.

“That would never be achievable, given that 20 per cent of the population has some form of disability affecting their mobility,” she said. “You’re not going to build and fund government housing for everyone.”

But Cadieux said that what needs to be recognized is that the first place that people need to be able to access is a home.

Requirements for that home, she added, will change at different points in life, depending on jobs, where people want to live or go to school, when people marry or have have children, or when they retire.

“Right now, for people with disabilities, they’re lucky to have a place that they can independently access at all,” she said.

“Most are living in accommodations that are not ideal, some even unsafe. But because of the cost of renovating and adapting existing housing stock, they are stuck. That means that a lot of people miss out on a lot of things.”

Cadieux said at least 60 per cent of the population with disabilities are financially independent, working and looking after themselves, but “want to be able to search for a home in the market like anybody else.”

“Ideally we look to build things that are accessible or adaptable, meaning that you don’t build three-storey townhome complexes where there are stairs to access all aspects of a home.

“It means you have to allow for parking – likely, if someone is using a wheelchair they’re also needing a van, which means you need somewhere to park that.”

Cadieux said that she hears push-back from some about why more wasn’t done when the BC Liberals were in power, and when she was part of that government – and acknowledges some frustration that wheels wouldn’t turn faster.

“Frankly, I was working on it,” she said, noting that she was trying to move forward accessibility and inclusion agendas even while tasked with other portfolios.

“Moving policy in government is a long process,” she said.

“While government can move fast sometimes – not always effectively – generally, it moves slowly.”


alex.browne@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AccessibilityBC politicsdevelopmentSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Data suggests Pfizer vaccine may be almost as good after 1 dose as 2
Next story
‘Touchdown confirmed!’: NASA rover lands on Mars to look for signs of ancient life

Just Posted

An example of a Surrey Police cruiser, showcased at Mayor Doug McCallum’s State of the City Address at Civic Hotel in May of 2019. (File photo)
Chief Constable says a Surrey Police Foundation should be ‘full on’ by early 2022

Its purpose would be to raise money for community policing programs

Members of the community participate in the 7th annual Coldest Night of the Year event Feb. 22, 2020. This year’s event will have a virtual aspect to it because of COVID, says organizer Courtenay van den Boogaard. (Photo Submitted: Amanda Grewall)
Community Kitchen passes fundraising goal for Coldest Night event

Goal raised from $100k to $150K

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a sexual assault at Royal Kwantlen Park in Whalley on Feb. 16, 2021. Police say it involved a street-level sex worker, and Surrey RCMP is increasing patrols in areas frequented by sex workers. (Map: surrey.ca)
Surrey RCMP ask for public’s help in identifying suspect in sexual assault

Police say it is linked to street-level sex work; patrols increased in areas frequented by sex workers

File photo
Surrey Mounties warn about spike in overdoses in Whalley early Thursday morning

One woman died and two other people were taken to hospital

Police investigating Wednesday night crash in Fleetwood. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Update: Surrey driver busted with replica gun after crashing into car, running from cops

It happened at about 7 p.m. Wednesday near 168th Street and 88th Avenue

Deputy chief public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo responds to a question during a news conference, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
UPDATE: Data suggests Pfizer vaccine may be almost as good after 1 dose as 2

Pfizer to ship nearly three million doses over next six weeks, Moderna more than 1.4 million.

The Peace Tower is pictured on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, as lawmakers return to the House of Commons following the winter break. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Commons to debate Senate changes to assisted-dying bill as deadline looms

The House of Commons will debate on Tuesday

Texas: TWitter @zanexdaniel
Winter storm knocks out power for days, kills 9 in Texas

More than 4 million people at one point were enduring outages in subfreezing temperatures.

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Trail Times file photo)
Grand jury rejects charges against officer in Atlanta teen’s death

“A man was shot in his back as he was running away from law enforcement. He posed no threat”

Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, leaves B.C. Supreme Court during a break from a hearing in Vancouver, Wednesday, January 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
U.S. election makes ‘moot’ argument to release Meng: attorney general

Meng is facing extradition to the United States on fraud charges

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s daily COVID-19 case count rises to 617 Thursday

Fraser Health, Northern Health regions see more infection

In this illustration made available by NASA, the Perseverance rover casts off its spacecraft's cruise stage, minutes before entering the Martian atmosphere. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)
‘Touchdown confirmed!’: NASA rover lands on Mars to look for signs of ancient life

Perseverance becomes the ninth spacecraft since the 1970s to successfully land on the red planet

Township firefighters rescued a dog trapped on a lake in the area of 228 Street and 24 Avenue on Wednesday, Feb. 17 around 10 a.m. (Andy Hewitson/Special to Langley Advance Times)
PHOTOS: Dog rescued after falling through ice on Langley lake

Firefighters remind public to be cautious around frozen waterways

Most Read