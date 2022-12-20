Stay home, Surrey Mounties and firefighters advise after heavy snowfall

Weeeeee! But seriously, it’s definitely not all been fun for motorists Tuesday, Dec. 20 as Surrey exchanged typical traffic congestion for a blanket of white. (Photo: Anna Burns)

Surrey has swapped out traffic congestion for a vast blanket of white.

Surrey Mounties and the fire department are advising people to stay off local roads today, as is the provincial Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Const. Gurvinder Ghag, of the Surrey RCMP, said Tuesday morning that it’s “pretty slick out there and the poor pedestrians are all over the road, trying to find a clear path to walk.

“It’s looking like people are staying home today. It looks like the traffic is not too bad out there and most people have decided to just stay home and that would be our messaging too. If you don’t need to be out today, just stay home,” Ghag said.

“If people are driving, they should make sure they fully clear their vehicles of snow. Some people don’t move it from the roof and it just blows everywhere. And when your car is heated, then it falls on the windshield.”

Surrey Fire Chief Larry Thomas said since midnight his crews have only dealt with a handful of collisions, though. “A lot of people are staying at home, there’s very light traffic out there, the roads are still slippery,” he said. “It’s probably a good thing people stayed home today.”

Meantime, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has issued a traffic advisory urging drivers to avoid travelling due to the heavy snowfall overnight. Greater Vancouver saw a dump of about 25 centimetres

“Environment Canada forecasts more snow during the next several hours,” the advisory reads. “The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure’s maintenance contractors are out in full force to clear snow and apply sand. It is important for drivers to keep their distance as sand is applied and to not pass winter-maintenance equipment.”

For up-to-date information about road conditions, check out drivebc.ca



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

RCMPSnowSurreyTrafficWinter