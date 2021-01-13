Stanley park seawall, multiple Vancouver beaches closed due to overnight storms

The storm knocked out power to tens of thousands of homes in the Lower Mainland

High waves and a king tide have left parts of Stanley Park a little worse for the wear on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (Vancouver Park Board/Twitter)

Sections of the Stanley Park seawall and several other beaches and waterfront parks in Vancouver have been temporarily closed Wednesday (Jan. 13) due to the storm last night.

“Due to a king tide and high water levels, we have closed the Seawall from Lionsgate Bridge to Third Beach,” the Vancouver Park Board posted on social media. “We also advise the public to avoid paths along the shore between Jericho/Spanish Banks to Vanier, and Vanier to Stanley Park. Our teams are working hard to clear the debris.”

The park board also said it closed the Jericho Pier due to “high water, strong waves, and impact from floating debris” and that the pier will be reopened once safe.

The storm knocked out power to tens of thousands of homes in the Lower Mainland, with some cities seeing fallen trees and damaged cars and houses.

Pulling tree’s off cars today. Fun for me… not so much for car owners. pic.twitter.com/1Bas7ToAfn — Coach Jim (@JimTheHockeyGuy) January 13, 2021

