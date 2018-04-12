Stanley Park seawall gets $4.5-million storm upgrades

The 101-year-old seawall will undergo repairs to withstand more aggressive weather

The 101-year-old Stanley Park seawall is getting a $4.5-million face lift.

“The repairs will increase the resiliency of the seawall against more aggressive storms brought on by climate change,” a release from the board said Thursday.

Crews have already began work on the nine-kilometre path along the foreshore in English Bay, following assessments in 2013 and 2016.

They are working to fill holes, replace stones, stabilize foundations and install rocks to protect against water erosion in areas between Brockton Point and Sunset Beach Park.

The first phase of the renovation, expected to be completed by August, 100-metre sections of the seawall will be temporarily merged. Cyclists will be forced to dismount when going through this area.

The board still needs to authorize the second phase, once the first phase is done.