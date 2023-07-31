Stage 2 watering restrictions, which means all lawn watering is prohibited, start in Surrey and White Rock on Aug. 4. (City of White Rock photo/Twitter)

Stage 2 watering restrictions, which means all lawn watering is prohibited, start in Surrey and White Rock on Aug. 4. (City of White Rock photo/Twitter)

Stage 2 water restrictions come into effect Friday in Surrey, White Rock

No more lawn watering as of Aug. 4 in Metro Vancouver

There will be no lawn watering allowed after this Friday.

White Rock and Surrey, in alignment with Metro Vancouver, are activating Stage 2 water restrictions beginning Aug. 4, which means all lawn watering is prohibited.

Both cities tweeted about the upcoming changes, with the City of Surrey tweet warning residents that “Restrictions will be strictly enforced by the City.”

While Stage 1 outdoor watering restrictions are in effect every year from May 1 to October 15 to promotes sustainable water practices in the protection and conservation of water resources, Stage 2 to 4 restrictions are implemented as needed.

READ ALSO: Ban on lawn watering to soon take effect in Metro Vancouver amid drought

“Watering restrictions helps to stabilize water consumption and maintain consistent water pressure during the period of high demand in the summer months,” reads the City of White Rock website.

For more information about water conservation, visit the Ministry of Environment’s water stewardship website or welovewater.ca

@Canucklehedd
tricia.weel@peacearchnews.com
Follow us on Twitter.

BylawsCity of SurreyCity of White RockWater

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Survey aims to improve services for Surrey seniors
Next story
PHOTOS: Harrowing night in Osoyoos as wildfire forces hundreds to flee their homes

Just Posted

Festival-goers line up outside the Agriplex for the inaugural Brewhalla Cloverdale in 2022. Organizers are bringing it back to the Cloverdale Fairgrounds Oct. 28 for another Halloween-themed event. (Image via Brewhalla’s Facebook page)
Brewhalla beer and music fest to return to Cloverdale Fairgrounds

Cloverdale family historian Lynda Roberts stands in her craft room amongst a plethora of collectible family memorabilia. (Photo submitted: Ursula Maxwell-Lewis)
COLUMN: 100-year-old Surrey quilt reunites McAdam family

The City of Delta will be using a $2-million grant from the provincial government to raise a section of Boundary Bay dike between 72nd Street and 88th Street. (Google Maps screenshot)
Delta raising section of dike near Boundary Bay Airport

Pattullo Bridge. (Photo: TransLink)
Pattullo Bridge closure overnight Aug. 3-4