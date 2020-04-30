Stage 1 watering restrictions take effect in Metro Vancouver May 1

Lawn-watering limited to two days per week until mid-October

April showers might bring May flowers, but with a long – and likely dry – summer ahead, Metro Vancouver residents are being asked to treat the region’s water supply as the precious resource it is.

Beginning tomorrow (May 1) Metro Vancouver’s Stage 1 seasonal lawn watering regulations come into effect to help conserve drinking water throughout the summer months.

Between now and Oct. 15, residents will be required to limit lawn watering to two mornings per week, while trees, shrubs and flowers may be watered mornings only, when using a sprinkler.

An hour of rain or watering per week is all a lawn needs to remain healthy, notes a release from Metro Vancouver, issued Thursday (April 30).

The rules have consistently proven to significantly reduce peak summer water demand, according to the release

Recent snowpack surveys conducted in the Capilano, Seymour and Coquitlam watersheds show snowpack levels at 80 to 90 per cent of the historical average for this time of year, and reservoir levels are expected to reach 100 per cent capacity by mid-May.

“Although we are in relatively good shape as we head into the summer, water demand has already been slightly higher than normal so far this spring, likely due to a run of warm weather and more people spending time at home as a result of COVID-19,” said Jerry Dobrovolny, Metro Vancouver’s CAO and commissioner.

“We encourage all residents and business to respect the seasonal regulations and reduce the amount of water they use – indoors and outdoors – every day.”

Stage 1 residential lawn watering allows:

Even-numbered addresses: Wednesdays & Saturdays, 4 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Odd-numbered addresses: Thursdays & Sundays, 4 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Watering trees, shrubs and flowers is permitted any day, from 4 a.m. – 9 a.m. if using a sprinkler, or any time if hand watering or using drip irrigation. All hoses must have an automatic shut-off device.

Stage 1 Non-residential lawn watering allows:

Even-numbered addresses: Mondays, 1 a.m. – 6 a.m. and Fridays, 4 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Odd-numbered addresses: Tuesdays, 1 a.m. – 6 a.m. and Fridays, 4 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Watering trees, shrubs and flowers is permitted any day, from 1 a.m. – 9 a.m. if using a sprinkler, or any time if hand watering or using drip irrigation. All hoses must have an automatic shut-off device.

During Stage 1 restrictions, it is permissable for Metro Vancouver residents and businesses to top up or fill aesthetic water features, pools and hot tubs and to wash impermeable surfaces, vehicles and boats.

Watering of golf courses is also permitted under Stage 1 restrictions.

For indoor and outdoor water conservation tips, go to welovewater.ca

