Czorny Alzheimer Centre in Surrey. (Photo: Fraser Health)

Staffer tests COVID-19 positive at Surrey alzheimer centre

Czorny Alzheimer Centre at 16850-66th Ave. has 72 publicly subsidized long-term beds

The Fraser Health Authority is reporting that a staff member at the Czorny Alzheimer Centre in Surrey has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in self-isolation at home.

The centre is operated by Fraser Health, is located at 16850-66th Ave., and has 72 publicly subsidized long-term beds. All rooms are single occupancy.

A press release issued by Fraser Health late Sunday afternoon stated that a “rapid response team is at the site and communication with residents is underway.”

Fraser Health says “enhanced control measures” are in place at the centre and Fraser Health is working with its staff “to identify anyone who may have been exposed and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families.”

Meantime, visitors are restricted throughout the facility, as has the movement of staff and residents movement while cleaning and infection control measures have been enhanced and all staff and residents are being screened twice daily.

“During this time, Fraser Health has additional presence at the site to take any further actions required and support the facility This includes dedicated people to address quality, answer questions from staff, residents and family, and provide active checks of symptoms with staff and residents,” reported Dixon Tam, a spokesman for Fraser Health.


Coronavirus

