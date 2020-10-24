Staff members at Surrey Pretrial test positive for COVID-19

Ministry of Public Safety says employees tested positive between Oct. 18 and 23

Three staff members at Surrey Pretrial Services Centre have tested positive for COVID-19, the Ministry of Public Safety has confirmed.

The employees, according to a spokesperson from the ministry, tested positive between Oct. 18 and 23.

“Each of these cases is distinct and separate from the other with no evidence of transmission within the correctional centre,” an emailed statement reads.

“Contact tracing is conducted for all confirmed cases and all necessary infection control precautions are in place to protect staff and individuals in custody; this includes comprehensive and timely testing, limited movement within the centre while investigations into direct contacts are underway and at home self-isolation for impacted staff following public health guidelines.”

This comes as the province has recorded record number of positive cases in the last week.

