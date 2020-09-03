Staff member tests positive for COVID-19 at Surrey long-term care facility: Fraser Health

Health authority says employee is now in self-isolation at their home

Fraser Health says a staff member at a long-term care facility in North Surrey has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee, who works at Cherington Place, is now in self-isolation at their home, according to an information bulletin from Fraser Health Thursday (Sept. 3).

Cherington Place is owned and operated by Belvedere Seniors Living, adds the bulletin.

Fraser Health says a “rapid response team” is now at the facility and “communication with residents and families is underway.”

According to the health authority, “enhanced control measures have been put in place,” and Fraser Health is working with staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed.

Fraser Health says it has “proactively implemented” the following:

• Staffing levels will be maintained to provide resident care.

• Visitors are restricted throughout the facility.

• Staff and residents movement in the facility has been restricted.

• Cleaning and infection control measures have been enhanced.

• Residents, families and staff are being notified.

• Twice a day screening of all staff and residents.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.

