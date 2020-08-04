Staff member tests positive for COVID-19 at Maple Ridge Seniors Village

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said there has been an outbreak at a health care facility in Maple Ridge. (B.C. government)

Dr. Bonnie Henry announced a new outbreak in Maple Ridge during the province’s COVID-19 update on Tuesday.

After saying there have been 146 new coronavirus cases across B.C. in the past four days, she confirmed there was an outbreak at Maple Ridge Senior Village.

The 119th Avenue facility, owned by Retirement Concepts, provides long-term care, assisted living, and independent living – all in separate areas of the building.

Fraser Health has confirmed the outbreak, noting the only person who has tested positive so far is an employee.

“A staff member at Maple Ridge Seniors Village has tested positive for COVID-19. A Fraser Health rapid response team is at the site and communication with residents and families is underway,” said FH media spokesperson Dixon Tam.

“The outbreak is limited to the long-term care unit. There is no crossover among staff in different areas of the building,” he said.

The staff member affected is currently in self-isolation at their own home.

Nevertheless, enhanced control measures have been put in place at the senior village and Fraser Health is working with staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents, and families.

During this time, Fraser Health has additional presence at the site to take any further actions required and support the facility. This includes dedicated people to address quality, answer questions from staff, residents and family, and provide active checks of symptoms with staff and residents, Tam explained.

Just last week, the management team at the downtown Maple Ridge care home were rejoicing that it had been more than a week since they started up family visits again. And while during July the residents were allowed only one designated visitor, there were hopes that could be reassessed and increased in August.

“The experience and process has been great so far,” general manager Jane Redoblado noted on their website.

Fraser Health confirms that staffing levels will be maintained to provide resident care, but visitors are again forbidden throughout the facility, and movement of staff and residents in the facility will also be limited, with twice-a-day screening in place for both groups.

In the latest update offered late Tuesday afternoon, Maple Ridge Seniors Village management said; “While no residents are symptomatic, out of an abundance of caution, we have isolated residents to their respective rooms on the first and third floors, where their meals are also being provided.”

The web notice also stipulated that group activities have once again been terminated.

“We will continue to monitor residents closely and should anyone be symptomatic, they will be swabbed, placed in isolation as a precaution until lab results are known, and their families will be informed,” the care home website said.

