A staff member at Langley Lodge has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Fraser Health is on scene at the long term care home in Langley City (Google Maps)

Staff member diagnosed with COVID-19 at Langley Lodge care home, Fraser Health confirms

The health authority is at the scene of the long term care home

A staff member at Langley Lodge has been diagnosed with COVID-19, Fraser Health confirmed in a press release Tuesday morning.

Fraser Health is working with staff at the at the long term care facility (5451 204 St. Langley City) to identify anyone who may have been exposed and taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families, the statement read.

The Fraser Health SWAT team is on site at the facility owned by the Langley Care Society.

Fraser Health is refraining staff currently working at Langley Lodge from working at any other facility to prevent further tranmission of COVID-19.

The staff member is in self-isolation at home.

