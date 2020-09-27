Staff member at Surrey long-term care facility diagnosed with COVID-19

Fraser Health says a staff member at Harrison West at Elim Village has been diagnosed with COVID-19. (Google image)

Fraser Health confirmed Sunday that a staff member at Surrey’s Harrison West at Elim Village has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

In a news release, Fraser Health said a rapid response team is on site and communication with residents and families is underway.

Harrison West at Elim Village is a long-term care facility in the city that is owned and operated by Elim Housing Society. The staff member is currently in self-isolation at their home.

Fraser Health said it’s working with staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed and is taking steps to protect the health of staff, residents and families.

Active measures include visitor restriction, staff and residents movement restriction, cleaning and infection control measures, and twice-a-day screening of staff and residents.

“During this time, Fraser Health has additional presence at the site to take any further actions required and support the facility. This includes dedicated people to address quality, answer questions from staff, residents and family, and provide active checks of symptoms with staff and residents.”