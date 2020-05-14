A group of staff and faculty got together at Simon Fraser University’s Surrey campus to make and package hundreds of bottles of sanitizer for local organizations. (Photo: SFU Surrey)

Staff, faculty at SFU Surrey make hand sanitizer for local organizations

More than 800 bottles distributed

A small group of staff and faculty got together at Simon Fraser University’s Surrey campus to make and package hundreds of bottles of sanitizer for local organizations.

“While science labs at SFU’s Surrey campus have been devoid of the buzz of student experiments and discovery for nearly two months, they recently came to life for another purpose—the production of hand sanitizer to help the community battle COVID-19,” reads the release.

The idea, according to a release from SFU, came from Nav Chima, the Surrey campus’ director of community programs and partnerships.

“We have amazing labs at the Surrey campus, so why not purpose them to support the growing need for hand sanitizer in the local community,” said Chima.

The group made and packaged more than 800 250-ml bottles of sanitizer, “according to a formula adopted by the World Health Organization.”

Steve Dooley, SFU Surrey executive director, said the idea “struck an immediate chord” with all those who were asked to help.

“With the campus closed to the community it’s important that we find ways to stay connected and help out where we can, in this case, to marshal SFU resources in support of our community,” he said.

This week, the bottles of hand sanitizer were delivered to several organizations in need, including a homeless shelter, Surrey Memorial Hospital and its outreach staff and the Surrey Food Bank.

“Every effort to consider the well-being of our communities can make a big difference in this ongoing battle to address the pandemic, and we’re grateful to all those who helped make this possible,” Dooley added.


Volunteers dropped off hand sanitizer to the Surrey Food Bank made by a small group at SFU’s Surrey campus. (Submitted photo: Steve Dooley)

