Stabbing in Surrey sends one to hospital

Police say suspect fled the scene, no one in custody

One person has been sent to hospital following a stabbing, and police are still looking for the suspect.

Surrey RCMP said police received a report at 1:18 p.m. of a stabbing in the 10300-block of 152nd Street in Guildford Thursday (Jan. 2).

One male, police said, was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. No one is currently in custody.

Surrey RCMP said the “parties are known to each other.”

