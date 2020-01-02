Stabbing in Surrey sends one to hospital

One person has been sent to hospital following a stabbing, and police are still looking for the suspect.
Surrey RCMP said police received a report at 1:18 p.m. of a stabbing in the 10300-block of 152nd Street in Guildford Thursday (Jan. 2).
One male, police said, was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. No one is currently in custody.
Surrey RCMP said the “parties are known to each other.”
