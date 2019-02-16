Stabbing at Surrey banquet hall sends male to hospital

RCMP says victim has ‘non-life threatening’ injuries, incident still under investigation

A stabbing at a Surrey banquet hall sent one male to hospital late Friday night (Feb. 15).

Staff Sergeant Duane Honeyman said Surrey RCMP was called to Bollywood Banquet Halls and Convention Centre just after 10 p.m. Friday. He said B.C. Ambulance Service was attending the banquet hall for “reports of a fight.”

Honeyman said there was a “large event in progress, probably upwards of three to four hundred people, was the estimate.”

Social media posts show the banquet hall was the venue for a concert with Sidhu Moose Wala and Elly Mangat. Bollywood banquet hall is located in the Payal Business Centre in the 8100-block of 128th Street.

Honeyman said officers found a male victim “who suffered from multiple stab wounds.” He said the victim was taken to a hospital and had “non-life threatening” injuries.

“It looked like there might have been several kind of little, mini, I guess, disputes going on,” Honeyman said. “It resulted in one large one, which resulted in this male being stabbed.”

Honeyman said no one is in custody “at this point in time,” and investigators are still looking into the incident. He said officers are still trying to determine if there is video footage from the banquet hall, adding that investigators are also speaking to “various people” who were on scene to find out what led up to the fight and who was involved.

“We’re just trying to determine exactly what happened.”


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Most Read