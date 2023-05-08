SSC councillors blaming ‘massive’ Surrey rent increases on 12.5% property tax hike

The Safe Surrey Coalition is blaming “massive” Surrey rent increases on the 12.5 per cent property tax hike as landlords pass their expenses down onto their tenants.

A press release issued by SSC councillors Mandeep Nagra and Doug Elford on Monday notes this “growing crisis” raises “serious concerns about the affordability and stability of rental housing in the city.”

The councillors argue that increased costs for landlords, on account of the “substantial” property tax increase for 2023, is putting “immense pressure” on landlords resulting in many vulnerable tenants “facing the risk of eviction due to unaffordable rent increases.

A statement attributed to Nagra reads it’s “deeply troubling.”

“Surrey has been known for its affordability, but the recent property tax increase has disrupted the delicate balance between landlords and tenants. We must find a solution that protects our tenants and preserves the integrity of our rental housing market,” Nagra insists.

Elford calls on Mayor Brenda Locke to reconsider the 12.5 per cent tax increase and to take immediate steps to mitigate its impact on renters. “We have been presented with an opportunity to utilize the $89 million from the Province, along with additional funds of approximately $30 million per year, to reduce the property tax increase to single digits. This would provide much-needed relief to tenants and help prevent unnecessary evictions,” a statement attributed to Elford reads.

But Locke dismissed the SSC commentary as “absolutely outrageous.”

“It was their council, it was the previous council, that set us up to have a $116 million dollar over-budget this year,” Lock told the Now-Leader on Monday, referring to the previous SSC majority on council. “They also did a number of projects that the city must pay for, they set us up in this position and I can tell you, in 2018 when we came in, we had an external debt to Surrey of $150 million.”

When former mayor Doug McCallum left office, she said, “they left us with $358 million in external debt.” Locke said. “We’re in this position truly because of the Safe Surrey Coalition’s majority on council previously. They’re the ones that saw the largest rental increases this city has ever seen.”

Rents in Surrey, Locke said, saw the largest increase in the last four years, under McCallum’s watch, “than they’d ever seen.”

“They should look in their own mirror,” she said of Elford and Nagra. “It was in their term that the rents went up. We have done everything to be as supportive of rental markets and affordable housing as we can. We are working regularly with the Province on projects that we can move forward. We are absolutely dedicated to how we get to more modest rental rates and increased rental housing.”

Locke said the SSC, Surrey First Coun. Linda Annis and others serving on the Metro Vancouver Board are presiding over what will be the largest Metro Vancouver tax hikes “ever.

“And those are on the way. I mean, they’re frightening to me. I had asked before, please, get Metro Vancouver’s spending in line. But nobody, not councillor Annis, not councillor Elford or councillor Nagra or any of them on the Safe Surrey Coalition ever stuck up their hand and said we’ve got to mind our spending at Metro Vancouver and I can tell you Metro Vancouver is a runaway train when it comes to spending.

“We’ll be looking at increases this year, it’s either 11 or 12 per cent on the Metro line, and those are not going to be much different moving forward next year either,” Locke said. “On top of what we’re doing, we’re going to see significant Metro Vancouver tax implications.”

Meantime, she reiterated, “the part that is absolutely outrageous to me that they (the SSC) would dare to say that this budget has anything to do with this council. This is a budget that was imposed on us because of a $116 million over-budget that previous council made and because of their untethered borrowing to the municipal finance authority.”

“We have to pay those debts,” Locke said. “We have no choice.”

Coun. Gordon Hepner, of Surrey Connect, noted that the city has no control over the Residential Tenancy Act.

“That piece of legislation allows the actual landlord a very small increase with I think two months’ notice each year if they chose to implement that,” Hepner said. “So it is literally only rentals that would be up for rent prior, and having no tenanting there, prior to that increase. So it’s politicking, right, that’s all it is.”

Residential properties are “entirely governed” by the Act. “You can make a complaint right to the tenancy board and they will look at each individual case so it should have zero impact on the landlords’ right to increase the rent arbitrarily by such a huge amount without having to go through the protocols of the provincial act.”

