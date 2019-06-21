SQUEEZING SURREY STUDENTS IN: The causes and impacts of overcrowding in city schools

It’s no secret that many schools in the city are bursting at the seams, with an ever-growing number of portables and new schools needed. In our special series, we examine how growth is affecting students, parents and school staff alike.
We also showcase some of the creative solutions the district is utilizing to grapple with the challenges of overcrowding.
—-
PART ONE: How teens grapple with growth at Surrey’s most crowded high school
PART TWO: The struggle for space inside Surrey’s elementary schools
PART THREE: Why school portables are a ‘way of life’ in Surrey
PART FOUR: ‘Not much has changed’: Why overcrowding in Surrey schools has persisted for decades
OUR VIEW: Silos won’t solve overcrowding in Surrey’s schools
- Scroll down to view data analysis
Oh, would you look at that? Sept. 14, 1996.
TODAY'S STORY: https://t.co/elXqzu72On#SurreyBC pic.twitter.com/4qBpiIbktW
— Amy Marie Reid (@amyreid87) June 18, 2019
—-