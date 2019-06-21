SQUEEZING SURREY STUDENTS IN: The causes and impacts of overcrowding in city schools

Special series: How growth is affecting students, parents and school staff alike – and what the future holds

It’s no secret that many schools in the city are bursting at the seams, with an ever-growing number of portables and new schools needed. In our special series, we examine how growth is affecting students, parents and school staff alike.

We also showcase some of the creative solutions the district is utilizing to grapple with the challenges of overcrowding.

PART ONE: How teens grapple with growth at Surrey’s most crowded high school

PART TWO: The struggle for space inside Surrey’s elementary schools

PART THREE: Why school portables are a ‘way of life’ in Surrey

PART FOUR: ‘Not much has changed’: Why overcrowding in Surrey schools has persisted for decades

OUR VIEW: Silos won’t solve overcrowding in Surrey’s schools

