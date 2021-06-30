A consumer complaint has prompted the recall of Little Saigon brand spring rolls because they contain wheat which is not declared on the label. (Pixabay)

A consumer complaint has prompted the recall of Little Saigon brand spring rolls because they contain wheat which is not declared on the label. (Pixabay)

Spring rolls sold in B.C. recalled due to undeclared ingredient

So far, there has been one reported reaction associated with the product

A consumer complaint has prompted the recall of Little Saigon brand spring rolls because they contain wheat which is not declared on the label.

The affected product was sold in 454g packages, and distributed throughout British Columbia.

People who have an allergy to wheat, or have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders are being told not to consume the product.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says there has been one reported reaction linked to the spring rolls. It is conducting a food safety investigation that could lead to the recall of other products.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Food

Previous story
Fair at the PNE returning for short 2021 season in August
Next story
Evacuation alert expanded as wildfire near Kamloops grows to 2,300 hectares

Just Posted

Scott Wheatley, executive director of the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce, and Rebecca Smith, advocacy chair and vice president of the Chamber, issued statements June 28 about Canada Day and the recent increase in municipal taxes. (Photos: Submitted)
‘Punishing increases’ in city taxes says Cloverdale Chamber director

The Harmony project is proposed for the current site of Peninsula Estates, in the 15100-block of 20 Avenue. (Tracy Holmes file photo)
New public hearing set for South Surrey inclusive-housing project

Patricia Mulvaney received enough donations of water and other drinks to fill her van to the hilt Tuesday (June 29, 2021). The fluids were delivered to Surrey Urban Mission Society. (Contributed photo)
PHOTOS: Car-load of drink donations collected at South Surrey drive-thru

Phoenix Society distributing water to the homeless and at-risk community over the weekend. (Photo: Phoenix Society/Twitter)
4,500 bottles of water donated for Surrey’s homeless, but more needed through the summer