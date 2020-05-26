File photo

Spending $500K on policing transition during pandemic a ‘waste,’ Surrey council hears

City council on a five-to-vote vote authorized $500K for Surrey Police Force IT upgrades

Members of the Safe Surrey Coalition slate, led by Mayor Doug McCallum, approved spending roughly $500,000 on IT database upgrades and maintenance support related to the city’s transition from the RCMP to its own city police force Monday, on a five-to-four split vote, after opposing council members complained this is a waste of precious tax money as residents are suffering under the pandemic.

Council gave the OK, on a five-to-four split vote, for city staff to purchase from Oracle Corporation data base security modules and one year of maintenance support for $503,525. According to a corporate report, this is “to meet enhanced security requirements for policing information.”

Councillor Jack Hundial, a former Mounties, said the money could be better used to support small businesses during the COVID-19 crisis, or hiring four RCMP officers, or five firefighters “or even a combination thereof, to enhance public safety today, right now. Increasingly, every day, the public is saying now is not the time for the police transition and nobody really understands or knows why, what the difference is actually going to be.”

Councillor Steven Pettigrew argued the money would be “much better spent” on supporting Surrey’s business improvement associations, which are “really struggling right now,” or helping food banks and other charities.

“I believe this is a waste of money,” he charged. “Our city is in a financial crisis right now because of COVID-19 and we should not be spending any more money on the transition or any other unneeded capital projects.”

Pettigrew noted Surrey is already about $40 million “in the hole” on account of the pandemic “and we’re expecting we could have a second wave hit us in the fall.”

“We really just need to hunker down,” he said. “We need to just take our resources and only spend what we need to spend right now, and keep the rest in reserve, and then evaluate things in the fall, and then we can look at what sort of shape we are in. So we just continue to cannibalize the city, looking for money to keep it running, and then we spend money on things like this.”

Councillor Brenda Locke said it was her understanding the new police board would be appointed prior to any expenditures at this level being done. “I can’t support this.”

READ ALSO: Staff recommend $500K-IT upgrades for better security for Surrey Police Department

READ ALSO: Surrey restaurants to benefit from city’s patio plan

READ ALSO: Surrey council gives OK for barber shop to serve booze

“We all know exactly what’s the freight train that’s coming at us financially,” she warned. “Experts, and there are many of them, are constantly saying hold onto your cash, hold onto your reserves, and only do those initiatives that support economic growth or are essential. The transition is not essential, and it makes no sense, and I would argue that right now is not the time to do that.”

Councillor Linda Annis said she wouldn’t support it either. “We’re in serious financial trouble in the city,” she said. “This money should be going to support the residents and the businesses that are in Surrey to help them get kick-started.

“This is not good use of taxpayer’s money in Surrey,” she said.

No other council members spoke on the matter before McCallum called for the vote.

Earlier in the evening, as council considered an update report on the city’s COVID-19 response, Locke asked how many city employees are working on the policing transition “while we are down-tooling” on staffing levels in other departments.

Terry Waterhouse, general manager of the policing transition, said one new staff member – the executive director of the police board – has been hired.

“In total, working on the police transition, in addition to that individual there are three other people full-time in the policing transition department, and between one contractor and nine full-time employees,” Waterhouse said. “We have 10 individuals seconded from other departments in the city who are 100 per cent on the policing transition. So between contractors and employees there are a total of 14 individuals, full-time, on the policing transition.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter

City of SurreyCoronavirusPoliceRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man arrested after car window smashed in racially motivated attack: Vancouver police
Next story
B.C. poison control sees spike in adults, children accidentally ingesting hand sanitizer

Just Posted

Cloverdale food drive supports Fraser Valley Regional Food Bank

Event raises nearly $10,000 in cash and non-perishable goods for Surrey’s newest food bank

Surrey’s Alan Clegg sits down for a socially-distanced chat about his life in Cloverdale over the years

Clegg chats about his time as a volunteer firefighter, 1962’s Typhoon Freda, and how he’s been holding up during COVID-19

Out On Patrol non-profit launched by LGBTQ2S+ law enforcement members in B.C.

Surrey-based RCMP officer among board members of new organization

Spending $500K on policing transition during pandemic a ‘waste,’ Surrey council hears

City council on a five-to-vote vote authorized $500K for Surrey Police Force IT upgrades

Humbled by hit song ‘Pillow Talkin,’ Surrey musician aims to build on humanitarian work

‘People are still trying to figure out who the heck I am,’ Tyler Joe Miller says

Dr. Bonnie Henry given new name in B.C. First Nation ceremony: ‘one who is calm among us’

The provincial health officer was honoured in a May 22 ceremony at elementary school in Hazelton

B.C. visitor centres get help with COVID-19 prevention measures

Destination B.C. gearing up for local, in-province tourism

Vancouver among cities shortlisted for NHL hub as league announces playoff plans

NHL will start the playoffs with 24 teams

Man arrested after car window smashed in racially motivated attack: Vancouver police

Two women were sitting inside the car at the time

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

36 soldiers test positive for COVID-19 after working in Ontario, Quebec care homes

Nearly 1,700 military members are working in long-term care homes overwhelmed by COVID-19

B.C. poison control sees spike in adults, children accidentally ingesting hand sanitizer

Hand sanitizer sales and usage have gone up sharply amid COVID-19 pandemic

B.C. man with Alberta plates gets car keyed and aggressive note

Some out-of-province people are finding hostile reception due to COVID-19 worries

B.C. drive-in theatre appeals COVID-19 concession rules, 50-car limit

With 50 cars and the removal of concession sales, drive-in owner says theatre might have to close

Most Read