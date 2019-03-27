President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House in Washington, Monday, March 25, 2019. Earlier, Trump signed an official proclamation formally recognizing Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Speeding West Virginia motorist threatens to kill Trump, blow up Pentagon

The man was clocked driving at clocked at 130 mph (209 kph)

A West Virginia motorist going nearly twice the speed limit was detained Wednesday after he threatened to kill President Donald Trump and blow up the Pentagon, state police said.

The man was taken into custody following a traffic stop along Interstate 68 in northern West Virginia, state police said in a news release.

The statement said a trooper saw a vehicle registered from Missouri clocked at 130 mph (209 kph). The trooper stopped the vehicle near Bruceton Mills and indicated the driver appeared to be confused and distressed and made concerning comments.

READ MORE: Trump takes victory lap; Dems still seek full Mueller report

Police dogs indicated the presence of explosive materials inside the vehicle, but the statement said a search turned up no such devices and the incident remains under investigation.

The interstate was reopened after nearly four hours. The 42-year-old suspect’s name wasn’t immediately released.

The Secret Service, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the FBI and Maryland state police assisted.

READ MORE: Trump says investigation abused him, led to ‘evil things’

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
U.S. Muslim advocacy group releases report on civil rights abuses
Next story
Employee gone after more than 100 have privacy breached by Island Health worker

Just Posted

Mother, two sons identified as three found dead after South Surrey car crash

Homicide investigators have taken over the single-car incident

Two boys charged after Surrey highway shooting

Surrey RCMP say it was a targeted incident

‘This is nuts,’ White Rock councillors respond to Mexican flag removal

Mayor and a few councillors expressed interest in reviewing flag bylaw

Kwantlen Polytechnic University faces $12 million shortfall

University president says by law, KPU budget must be balanced

Surrey RCMP looking for missing 15-year-old girl

Police say Natalie Findley-Langley was last seen at 7 a.m. on March 20 in the 9800-block of 160th Street

Seth Rogen to launch cannabis brand called Houseplant

The Vancouver-born actor co-founded the Toronto-based company

Four stranded by surging seas on a rock off Tofino

Rescue chopper lifts a walker and three boogie boarders to safety after two hours at Long Beach

Puppy in care of Maple Ridge SPCA after being hit twice by car

Cozzy will spend six weeks in a foster home

Hidden throne found in B.C. woods as part of Game Of Thrones contest

One of six thrones hidden around the world for a promotional campaign was found in Tumbler Ridge

Map charts unsolved human remains cases from Port Hardy to Terrace

BC Coroners Service launches map to spark memory in decades-old cold cases

Bear that killed Yukon mother, baby had been ‘emaciated,’ coroner says

Valérie Théorêt, 37, and her daughter, 10-month-old Adèle Roesholt, were killed in November 2018

B.C. conservation officers show alleged poachers unborn fawn after seizing pregnant deer

Two weeks ago police apprehended three men on Copper Mountain Road in Princeton

Nowhere to go for people evicted from unlicensed Lower Mainland trailer park

About a dozen people are facing eviction in a few days.

Two charged ‘distraction thefts’ targeting Vancouver seniors’ jewelry

Officers had issued warning after six such thefts were reported in two days

Most Read